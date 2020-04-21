Gold price up in Azerbaijan on April 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on April 21 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 7.319 manat and amounted to 2,868.325 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.114 manat and amounted to 25.8323 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 19.389 manat and amounted to 1,304.614 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 89.93 manat and amounted to 3,668.515 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 21, 2020 April 20, 2020 Gold XAU 2,868.325 2,861.066 Silver XAG 25.8323 25.9463 Platinum XPT 1,304.614 1,324.003 Palladium XPD 3,668.515 3,758.445

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 21)