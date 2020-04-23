Iranian currency rates for April 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased compared to April 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,405 rials.

Currency Iranian rial April 23 Iranian rial on April 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,793 51,624 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,187 43,310 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,154 4,161 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,900 3,944 1 Danish krone DKK 6,088 6,115 1 Indian rupee INR 551 546 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,618 134,745 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,226 26,062 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,979 38,981 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,613 29,601 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,937 25,093 1 South African rand ZAR 2,207 2,214 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,014 6,022 1 Russian ruble RUB 554 545 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,519 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,467 26,519 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,435 29,376 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,551 49,533 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,171 2,187 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,219 33,955 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,774 29,765 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,928 5,928 100 Thai baths THB 129,772 129,300 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,624 9,558 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,059 34,004 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,405 45,592 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,603 9,640 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,213 13,272 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,693 2,700 1 Afghan afghani AFN 554 552 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,975 16,845 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,823 82,626 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,108 4,098 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 168,419 rials, and the price of $1 is 155,261 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 159,804 rials, and the price of $1 is 141,532 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 154,000-157,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 168,000-171,000 rials.