USAID to allocate funds to strengthen Georgia’s self-reliance

Finance 24 April 2020 18:16 (UTC+04:00)
USAID to allocate funds to strengthen Georgia’s self-reliance
Turkish BOTAS discloses volume of oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal
Turkish BOTAS discloses volume of oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal
US increases import of Turkish cars
US increases import of Turkish cars
Turkey's export of wood, furniture to US increases
Turkey's export of wood, furniture to US increases
Latest
Trend News Agency deputies appointed as heads of Working Groups on Inter-Parliamentary Relations of parliament Politics 18:20
USAID to allocate funds to strengthen Georgia’s self-reliance Finance 18:16
Turkish BOTAS discloses volume of oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 18:08
US increases import of Turkish cars Turkey 17:59
Turkey's export of wood, furniture to US increases Turkey 17:52
Azerbaijan discloses data on hotel business for 1Q2020 Finance 17:45
Trump didn’t use term “genocide” to describe 1915 events Turkey 17:37
Express tests to detect coronavirus to be used in Azerbaijan Society 17:33
Kazakh Air Astana postpones aircrafts renewal over flights restrictions period Transport 17:29
Georgia unveils stages of lifting restrictions in country Business 17:22
Sanctioned Iran exported goods to 128 countries since March 2019 Business 17:20
Azerbaijan reduces state duty for consular operations Politics 17:06
IKEA says visitors returning fast to reopened shopping centres in China and Germany Europe 17:01
U.S. says will not take part in WHO global drugs, vaccine initiative launch US 17:01
Branch of National Bank of Pakistan in Ashgabat opens tender for audit Tenders 16:53
Kyrgyzstan sharply increases import of wood, furniture from Turkey Turkey 16:49
Azerbaijan’s PMD Group talks reconstruction of large facility in Baku Business 16:48
GDP per capita in Uzbekistan decreases Finance 16:47
Georgian Parliament ratifies two loan agreements with IBRD Finance 16:45
IT GRUP Azerbaijan to implement some projects for SOCAR Petroleum ICT 16:42
Import of Turkish chemicals into Georgia decreases Turkey 16:32
Azerbaijan to partially soften coronavirus restrictions - Operational Headquarters Society 16:30
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for landscaping services Tenders 16:27
Georgia presents anti-crisis economic plan Business 16:19
Turkey's export of ready-made clothes to Georgia in 1Q2020 down Turkey 16:18
Head of WHO country office: Azerbaijan fighting against pandemic by using best international practice Society 16:15
Turkish president's press secretary: Turkey remembers its diplomats killed by Armenian terrorists Turkey 16:12
Number of Uzbek companies registered in Turkey in 1Q2020 slightly up Turkey 16:11
Kazakh-Chinese oil & gas company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 16:10
Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan confirms 44 new COVID-19 cases Society 16:05
Azerbaijani gymnast grabs bronze in FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku Society 15:47
Uzbekistan invests in development of textile industry Business 15:44
Iran drops import of Turkish ready-made clothing in 1Q2020 Turkey 15:39
Turkmengas State Concern once again announces tender for major repair of power turbines Tenders 15:37
Azerbaijan’s Atena LLC talks development of new production line Economy 15:30
Oil prices to rise by end of 2020 as market surplus declines Oil&Gas 15:27
Azerbaijan's processing factory to increase milk production volumes Business 15:23
Number of ships passing through Dardanelles in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 15:20
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender to buy activated carbon Tenders 15:15
Eight Thai airlines seek $770 million government assistance Other News 15:15
WHO office in Azerbaijan: Outbreak of virus may occur again if measures not taken Society 15:14
Azerbaijani AccessBank’s liabilities down Finance 15:09
Azerbaijan’s Access Bank significantly increases profit Finance 14:57
Iranian energy analyst: Oil price unlikely to rise until winter Oil&Gas 14:51
Turkey's export of cement to Ukraine significantly up in 1Q2020 Turkey 14:50
Letter on so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh published as UNGA, UNSC document Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:45
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of BOTAS in 1Q2020 announced Turkey 14:42
IMF reviews Turkmenistan’s measures to reduce impact of global crisis Business 14:35
EU supports production of medical masks in Georgia Business 14:30
Azerbaijan’s Azer Turk Bank buys new electronic solution, increases number of terminals Economy 14:25
Azerbaijan's Hazelnut Association reveals income from export in 1Q2020 Business 14:24
President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction progress at blocks of residential buildings for 3,042 IDP families (PHOTO) Politics 14:23
Armenian FM’s attitude to Russian FM’s statement on Karabakh conflict is provocation Politics 14:20
French minister: Coronavirus crisis not changing EU priorities on Brexit Europe 14:19
Azerbaijan may test stem cells as alternative treatment for coronavirus patients Society 14:11
Kazakhstan's backbone ventures may receive state support Business 13:48
German unemployment to rise beyond 3 million in 2020 Europe 13:47
Malaysia reports 88 new coronavirus cases and one new death Other News 13:44
Ukrainian company implementing new project in Tashkent Pharma Park Business 13:40
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan talk implementation of infrastructure projects Business 13:35
Tesla's China-made Model 3 prices rise after EV subsidies cut US 13:35
German minister: Coronavirus crisis won't make Brexit easier Europe 13:34
Production of steel increases in Iran Business 13:30
Armenia unable to exert pressure on Turkey by fabrications about so-called "genocide" - administration Turkey 13:28
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to provide one-off payment to WWII participants Politics 13:25
Eni reduces outlook for Brent crude oil prices Oil&Gas 13:22
Google, Netflix ready to register as taxpayers in Uzbekistan Business 13:21
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 13:17
Non-interest income of Azerbaijan's Int'l Bank grows Finance 13:16
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of main gas pipeline laid to Sumgayit (PHOTO) Politics 13:15
Uzbekistan looks to borrow additional funds to combat effects of coronavirus pandemic Finance 13:14
Eni lowers oil & gas production in Q1 2020 Oil&Gas 13:12
Turkmenistan, ITC talk over trade project details Business 13:12
Agricultural production in Uzbekistan increases Business 13:00
Oil market to run out of practical storage capacity before June Oil&Gas 12:51
Significant increase of monetary base observed in Kazakhstan Finance 12:50
Cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Gemlik in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 12:49
World Bank predicts decline in remittances in Georgia due to coronavirus Business 12:46
Bank of Uzbekistan participates in meeting of Interbank Consortium of SCO Finance 12:36
OPEC+ deal has risk to break down next year Oil&Gas 12:23
German bank to strengthen partnership with Turkmenistan Business 12:17
Russia's coronavirus case tally nears 70,000 Russia 12:10
Korean Air to get up to $971 million support from state-owned banks Other News 12:09
Azerbaijan's PASHA Holding supports small farmers Finance 12:06
Galt & Taggart updates forecast on economic development of Georgia Business 12:00
Azerbaijan carries out special operation against members of international network of cybercriminals (PHOTO/VIDEO) ICT 11:59
Export of fruits, vegetables of Uzbekistan decreases Business 11:53
Russian MFA: Issues related to settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be considered within existing format Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:43
COVID-19 cases up in Georgia on April 24 Georgia 11:38
Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry recommended all oil producers, including BP to cut output Oil&Gas 11:22
Azerbaijan announces rules for discharging, isolating coronavirus-infected patients at home Society 11:19
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 24 Finance 11:12
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on April 24 Finance 11:01
Burberry to maintain employee pay through coronavirus crisis Europe 10:48
UK retail sales fall by most on record as coronavirus lockdown hits Europe 10:43
Rates of investment activity in Uzbekistan fall in 1Q2020 Business 10:37
Gas, coal consumption to fall due to global economic slowdown Oil&Gas 10:36
Brent prices could drop to single digits during 2020Q2: WB Oil&Gas 10:29
Azerbaijan has sufficient grain reserves Business 10:29
Kazakhstan's electric power distributing company to buy transformers via tender Tenders 10:14
All news