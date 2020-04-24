German SMEs get 55 mln euros in quick loans within nine days

Some 55 million euros (59 million U.S. dollars) had been paid out to self-employed and micro-enterprises in Germany since the launch of the quick loan program nine days ago, the government announced on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The loans are intended specifically to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are particularly affected by the coronavirus pandemic," the government noted.

The quick loans provided by the German development bank KfW are part of a large bundle of government measures to support the economy during the coronavirus crisis.

All quick loans were 100 percent government-backed so that banks would not bear any risk and were therefore "able to approve applications even faster."

Since mid-March, German companies had already been able to apply for funds from a special credit program by the government.

During the last four weeks, KfW had received more than 18,000 applications with a total volume of almost 30 billion euros, the bank announced on Thursday.