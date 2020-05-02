Iranian currency rates for May 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to April 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,584 rials.

Currency Iranian rial May 2 Iranian rial on April 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,508 52,302 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,684 43,066 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,268 4,265 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,079 4,075 1 Danish krone DKK 6,183 6,116 1 Indian rupee INR 557 558 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,790 135,701 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,179 26,007 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,282 39,360 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,412 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,453 30,259 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,480 25,726 1 South African rand ZAR 2,233 2,307 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,989 6,041 1 Russian ruble RUB 558 575 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,528 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,965 27,478 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,675 29,755 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,459 49,459 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,205 2,190 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,647 34,677 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,586 29,740 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,947 5,939 100 Thai baths THB 131,088 129,703 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,775 9,701 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,289 34,750 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,584 45,617 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,747 9,789 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,101 13,086 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,820 2,793 1 Afghan afghani AFN 550 553 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,425 17,264 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,757 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,054 83,243 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,102 4,099 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 169,206 rials, and the price of $1 is 154,812 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 158,588 rials, and the price of $1 is 138,106 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 153,000-156,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 168,000-171,000 rials.