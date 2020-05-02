Iranian currency rates for May 2

Finance 2 May 2020 10:02 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to April 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,584 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial May 2

Iranian rial on April 30

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,508

52,302

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,684

43,066

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,268

4,265

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,079

4,075

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,183

6,116

1 Indian rupee

INR

557

558

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,790

135,701

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,179

26,007

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,282

39,360

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,412

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,453

30,259

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,480

25,726

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,233

2,307

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,989

6,041

1 Russian ruble

RUB

558

575

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

3,528

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,965

27,478

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,675

29,755

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,459

49,459

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,205

2,190

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

30

30

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,647

34,677

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,586

29,740

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,947

5,939

100 Thai baths

THB

131,088

129,703

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,775

9,701

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,289

34,750

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,584

45,617

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,747

9,789

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,101

13,086

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,820

2,793

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

550

553

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,425

17,264

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,708

24,757

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,054

83,243

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,102

4,099

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 169,206 rials, and the price of $1 is 154,812 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 158,588 rials, and the price of $1 is 138,106 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 153,000-156,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 168,000-171,000 rials.

