Iranian currency rates for May 5

Finance 5 May 2020 09:49 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,835 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial May 5

Iranian rial on May 4

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,341

52,338

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,527

43,593

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,273

4,239

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,078

4,029

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,144

6,164

1 Indian rupee

INR

556

555

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,856

135,696

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,255

26,169

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,407

39,367

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,416

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

29,873

29,750

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,482

25,332

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,274

2,225

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,959

5,978

1 Russian ruble

RUB

563

559

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,540

3,538

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,106

26,856

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,710

29,623

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,513

49,459

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,213

2,220

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

30

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,573

34,498

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,735

29,679

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,948

5,948

100 Thai baths

THB

129,826

129,117

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,735

9,687

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,426

34,223

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,835

46,986

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,807

9,912

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,100

13,126

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,782

2,789

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

556

550

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,171

17,328

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,757

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,138

83,056

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,126

4,099

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 170,870 rials, and the price of $1 is 156,456 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 160,480 rials, and the price of $1 is 138,725 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 155,000-158,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 170,000-173,000 rials.

