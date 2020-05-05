Iranian currency rates for May 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,835 rials.

Currency Iranian rial May 5 Iranian rial on May 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,341 52,338 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,527 43,593 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,273 4,239 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,078 4,029 1 Danish krone DKK 6,144 6,164 1 Indian rupee INR 556 555 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,856 135,696 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,255 26,169 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,407 39,367 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,416 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,873 29,750 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,482 25,332 1 South African rand ZAR 2,274 2,225 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,959 5,978 1 Russian ruble RUB 563 559 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,540 3,538 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,106 26,856 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,710 29,623 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,513 49,459 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,213 2,220 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,573 34,498 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,735 29,679 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,948 5,948 100 Thai baths THB 129,826 129,117 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,735 9,687 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,426 34,223 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,835 46,986 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,807 9,912 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,100 13,126 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,782 2,789 1 Afghan afghani AFN 556 550 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,171 17,328 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,138 83,056 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,126 4,099 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 170,870 rials, and the price of $1 is 156,456 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 160,480 rials, and the price of $1 is 138,725 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 155,000-158,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 170,000-173,000 rials.