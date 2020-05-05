Iranian currency rates for May 5
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5
By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,835 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial May 5
|
Iranian rial on May 4
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
52,341
|
52,338
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
43,527
|
43,593
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,273
|
4,239
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,078
|
4,029
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,144
|
6,164
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
556
|
555
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
135,856
|
135,696
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
26,255
|
26,169
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
39,407
|
39,367
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,416
|
5,419
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,235
|
109,233
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
29,873
|
29,750
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
25,482
|
25,332
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,274
|
2,225
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
5,959
|
5,978
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
563
|
559
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
3,540
|
3,538
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
82
|
82
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
27,106
|
26,856
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,703
|
111,704
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
29,710
|
29,623
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,513
|
49,459
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
2,213
|
2,220
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
31
|
30
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
34,573
|
34,498
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
29,735
|
29,679
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
5,948
|
5,948
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
129,826
|
129,117
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
9,735
|
9,687
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
34,426
|
34,223
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,240
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
45,835
|
46,986
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,807
|
9,912
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
13,100
|
13,126
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,782
|
2,789
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
556
|
550
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
17,171
|
17,328
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,757
|
24,758
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
83,138
|
83,056
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
4,126
|
4,099
|
1 Venezuelan bolivar
|
VEF
|
4,206
|
4,206
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,001
|
11,966
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 170,870 rials, and the price of $1 is 156,456 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 160,480 rials, and the price of $1 is 138,725 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 155,000-158,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 170,000-173,000 rials.