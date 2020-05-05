Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank reveals its strategic goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank has identified the main goals of the new bank development strategy for 2021-2023, which is being worked out, Chairman of Board of PASHA Bank Taleh Kazimov said.

Kazimov made the remark at a video conference in Baku dedicated to the results of the bank's activity for 2019, Trend reports.

“First of all, as a corporate bank, PASHA Bank intends to continue expanding its activity in the real sector of the economy, and, in particular, to support small and medium-sized enterprises by increasing lending in this segment by 3-4 times,” the chairman stressed.

At the same time Kazimov stressed that, as of 2019, the bank's loan portfolio grew by 33 percent.

“The digital banking will be the main sphere of the bank’s development strategy, the bank's share of which will increase in the market,” the chairman added.

Furthermore, the chairman said that the bank’s subsidiary in Georgia began to offer retail banking services under the new Red Bank brand.

