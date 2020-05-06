Turkmenistan’s Senagat bank introduces new deposits
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Countries participating in Non-Aligned Movement understand problems of each other, show solidarity, give preference to multilateral cooperation
President Ilham Aliyev: During presidency of Azerbaijan, we intend to jointly enhance international authority and role of Non-Aligned Movement in international arena
President Ilham Aliyev: Until 1 January 2021, taxpayers will be granted tax benefits and tax breaks for areas of activity worst affected by pandemic
President Ilham Aliyev: To provide support to NAM member countries, Azerbaijan will allocate additional donation of $5 million to WHO
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ready to share its experience in field of treatment of coronavirus patients with other member states of Non-Aligned Movement
President Ilham Aliyev: In last three weeks, there has been positive trend between number of infected and those recovering in Azerbaijan