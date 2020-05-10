SFIDA’s investment increases in Iran’s Markazi Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The investment of Support Fund for Investment Development in Agriculture (SFIDA) in Markazi Province has reached 347 billion rials (about $8.2 million), said Mohammad Reza Khaleghi, executive director of SFIDA in Markazi province, Trend reports citing IRNA.



According to Khaleghi, however three years ago the Fund's investment was 194 billion rials (about $4.6 million).



Khaleghi added that the works are underway in the province to increase the Fund's investment to 1.5 trillion rials (about $35.7 million) in cooperation with relevant agencies.



The official said that the Fund plans to increase the shares of the processing industry in the agricultural sector by 12 percent in the current Iranian year (starting from March 20, 2020).

"The SFIDA in Markazi province has developed plans for province planting and processing medicinal plants and exporting raisins," he said.

There are 12 counties in the Markazi province of Iran. There are 622 poultry, 491 livestock and 191 fishing facilities in the province.