Gold price up in Azerbaijan on May 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on May 13 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 3.595 manat and amounted to 2,894.879 manat per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 0.0326 manat and amounted to 26.3367 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 4.939 manat and amounted to 1,307.632 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 60.41 manat and amounted to 3,169.072 manat per ounce.

Precious metals May 13, 2020 May 12, 2020 Gold XAU 2,894.879 2,891.284 Silver XAG 26.3367 26.3693 Platinum XPT 1,307.632 1,302.693 Palladium XPD 3,169.072 3,229.482

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 13)