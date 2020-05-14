Gold price goes up in Azerbaijan on May 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on May 14 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 16.252 manat and amounted to 2,911.131 manat per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 0.001 manat and amounted to 26.3357 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 4.531 manat and amounted to 1,303.101 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium dropped by 36.15 manat and amounted to 3,132.922 manat per ounce.

Precious metals May 14, 2020 May 13, 2020 Gold XAU 2,911.131 2,894.879 Silver XAG 26.3357 26.3367 Platinum XPT 1,303.101 1,307.632 Palladium XPD 3,132.922 3,169.072

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 14)