Iranian currency rates for May 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies have increased and 8 have decreased compared to May 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,466 rials.

Currency Iranian rial May 18 Iranian rial on May 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,867 50,846 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,241 43,219 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,266 4,259 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,125 4,105 1 Danish krone DKK 6,099 6,097 1 Indian rupee INR 555 554 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,817 135,796 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,251 26,260 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,209 39,231 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,236 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,851 29,766 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,023 24,922 1 South African rand ZAR 2,270 2,261 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,095 6,086 1 Russian ruble RUB 573 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,534 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,081 26,944 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,491 29,425 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,391 49,391 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,237 2,236 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,498 34,437 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,641 29,589 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,914 5,914 100 Thai baths THB 131,096 131,035 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,655 9,654 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,144 34,061 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,466 45,444 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,980 9,961 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,101 13,111 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,828 2,824 1 Afghan afghani AFN 548 549 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,167 17,178 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,585 24,698 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,847 82,852 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,099 4,091 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 183,773 rials, and the price of $1 is 169,829 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 169,197 rials, and the price of $1 is 140,329 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 169,000-172,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 183,000-186,000 rials.