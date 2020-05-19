Iranian currency rates for May 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 8 have decreased compared to May 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,814 rials.

Currency Iranian rial May 19 Iranian rial on May 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,232 50,867 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,206 43,241 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,326 4,266 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,180 4,125 1 Danish krone DKK 6,145 6,099 1 Indian rupee INR 555 555 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,858 135,817 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,162 26,251 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,106 39,209 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,100 29,851 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,383 25,023 1 South African rand ZAR 2,288 2,270 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,106 6,095 1 Russian ruble RUB 578 573 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,532 3,534 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,413 27,081 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,602 29,491 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,391 49,391 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,238 2,237 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,514 34,498 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,627 29,641 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,909 5,914 100 Thai baths THB 131,591 131,096 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,656 9,655 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,312 34,144 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,814 45,466 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,073 9,980 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,114 13,101 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,836 2,828 1 Afghan afghani AFN 549 548 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,300 17,167 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,585 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,691 82,847 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,102 4,099 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 186,082 rials, and the price of $1 is 172,303 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 163,982 rials, and the price of $1 is 147,808 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 171,000-174,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 185,000-188,000 rials.