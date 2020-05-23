Iranian currency rates for May 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 4 currencies have increased and 33 have decreased compared to May 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,771 rials.

Currency Iranian rial May 23 Iranian rial on May 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,126 51,241 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,246 43,460 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,340 4,371 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,200 4,224 1 Danish krone DKK 6,141 6,176 1 Indian rupee INR 553 555 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,941 135,991 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,152 26,172 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,018 39,020 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,415 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,011 30,135 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,618 25,722 1 South African rand ZAR 2,385 2,334 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,164 6,190 1 Russian ruble RUB 587 589 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,530 3,525 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,450 27,555 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,476 29,679 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,439 49,445 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,263 2,248 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,390 34,526 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,595 29,672 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,891 5,912 100 Thai baths THB 131,686 131,976 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,626 9,655 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,852 34,131 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,771 46,041 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,961 10,141 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,158 13,118 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,836 2,854 1 Afghan afghani AFN 548 548 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,500 17,500 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,752 83,097 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,091 4,094 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 188,597 rials, and the price of $1 is 173,508 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 167,238 rials, and the price of $1 is 153,839 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 172,000-175,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 187,000-190,000 rials.