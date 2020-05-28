Uzbek Commodity Exchange receives record net profit
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: May our independence last forever! May Almighty God bless our native Azerbaijan! (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev: I am sure that our independence development will be continuous and Azerbaijan`s state independence will live forever (PHOTO)
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: May our independence last forever! May Almighty God bless our native Azerbaijan! (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev: I am sure that our independence development will be continuous and Azerbaijan`s state independence will live forever (PHOTO)