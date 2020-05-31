BSTDB will readily assist its member countries in increasing intra-regional trade

Finance 31 May 2020 21:41 (UTC+04:00)
BSTDB will readily assist its member countries in increasing intra-regional trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The Black Sea Trade and Development (BSTDB) will readily assist its member countries in increasing the intra-regional trade in goods and services, BSTDB President Dmitry Pankin told Trend.

He pointed out that one of the most important things that will likely have long term impact on the international relations is the fate of global supply chains.

" Even countries which were not seriously affected by the virus were affected by failures in the global supply chains. This will likely highlight the importance of having regionally based supply chains. We should not forget that globalization and associated development of the global supply chains has resulted in far more efficient allocation of resources, helped many developing countries to catch up with developed countries and brought millions out of poverty," said Pankin.

However, as BSTDB president noted, this system was tested by the pandemic and the lesson learned is that it is always better to have alternatives.

"Strategically secure supply chains can be regionally based. In the similar vein, close and good relations with neighbors are also important. This topic is also relevant for the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank given its regional development mandate. We learned that pandemics are not something of and from the past. That they don’t necessarily hit only one country and/or region. Supply chains, trade have been hurt, passenger traffic almost stopped. Tourism, transport, recreation activities and many other sectors will highly likely be negatively affected," he said.

Pankin believes it is possible that work and office culture will be impacted as technological advances allowed to conduct business over video conferences.

"Another thing that we learned is risks associated with being reliant on imported vital items from a single origin. As crisis gained ground , some countries banned exports of some products while importers suffered. However, we have also seen how some countries assisted others. Obviously, capacity of the health system will be an important subject in the near future," he said.

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), an international financial institution with headquarters in Thessaloniki, Greece, was established by Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Number registered Iranian companies in Turkey decreases
Number registered Iranian companies in Turkey decreases
Amount of Georgian companies in Turkey increases
Amount of Georgian companies in Turkey increases
Turkish petroleum company opens tender to insure employees
Turkish petroleum company opens tender to insure employees
Loading Bars
Latest
Spain registers 96 new COVID-19 infections, two new deaths Europe 22:23
BSTDB will readily assist its member countries in increasing intra-regional trade Finance 21:41
EU trade commissioner Hogan mulling candidacy for WTO chief World 20:55
Philippine Stock Exchange to reopen trading floor on June 1 Finance 20:25
Your bubble is ready: plastic pods offer solution for COVID dining Europe 19:39
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Sweden in 24 hours, but weekend figures typically delayed Europe 18:50
Iran notes benefits for economic energy consumption Oil&Gas 18:14
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 1 Oil&Gas 18:02
Iran to clear all imported rice stuck in customs Business 17:47
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender to buy spare parts, equipment for locomotives Tenders 17:46
Iran announces number of mines to be restored in Hormozgan Province Business 17:44
Azerbaijan confirms 248 new COVID-19 cases Society 17:37
Kazakhstan's DBK allocates tranche to support preferential car lending program Finance 17:12
Uzbekistan reveals data on its Anti-Crisis Fund activities Finance 17:10
Number registered Iranian companies in Turkey decreases Turkey 17:05
Turkmenistan to provide passenger insurance for all types of transport Transport 17:04
Uzbekistan may expand business co-op with Italy Business 17:00
US Congressmen make statement on occasion of Republic Day of Azerbaijan Politics 16:36
Turkmenistan reveals wheat harvesting plan for Dashoguz region Turkmenistan 16:31
Iran discloses volume of products exported through Kermanshah Province customs Business 16:18
Amount of Georgian companies in Turkey increases Turkey 16:06
Cargo handling volume via Kazakhstan's major seaports revealed Transport 16:06
Kazakhstan reports more coronavirus-related deaths Kazakhstan 16:03
MP: Amnesty International's biased attitude against Azerbaijan isn't news Economy 15:56
FINCA Azerbaijan talks co-op with local microfinance association Finance 15:49
Iran's exports via Isfahan Province’s airport increases Business 15:46
Azerbaijan exempts Turkish citizens from visa Politics 15:28
Azerbaijan's gas export to Turkey soars Oil&Gas 15:27
Villages of Turkmen Akhal region get access to solar-powered technology ICT 15:23
Money transfers volume swells in Kazakhstan Finance 15:22
Iran's automakers eye 'profit-sharing' in production to lure investors Business 15:12
Iranian railroads to be connected to Afghanistan Transport 15:12
Iran's total number of infected with COVID-19 passes 150,000 Iran 15:10
Kazakhstan's ShalkiyaZinc developing plans for enrichment plant construction Business 14:58
Iran extends deadline for submission of income tax declarations Business 14:54
Uzbek-Korean JV buys oil analyzers via tender Tenders 14:43
Azerbaijan's Central Bank unveils plan on improving country's insurance sector Economy 14:36
EU launches website on EU-funded projects in Georgia Business 14:33
Somali minibus hits roadside bomb, six killed Other News 14:23
Turkish municipality opens tender to buy building materials Turkey 14:14
Iran increases import of products Business 14:14
More enterprises receive licenses in Iran's North Khorasan Province Business 14:02
Georgia expects serious economic recession Business 14:01
Turkmenistan indicates amount of state fee for issuing licenses Finance 14:00
Iran's non-oil exports significantly grow Business 14:00
Turkish national railway company opens tender to buy fuel Turkey 13:51
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of geophysical equipment Tenders 13:49
Saudi Arabia reopens mosques with strict regulations for worshippers Arab World 13:45
Spain to extend lockdown to 21st June Europe 13:42
Kazakhstan eyes restoration of int'l flights Transport 13:42
Azerbaijani NBCO talks expansion of financing, lending opportunities for population Finance 13:37
Canada to promote holidays at home because of COVID-19 border closures Other News 13:36
Turkish ministry talks on volumes of natural gas reserves Oil&Gas 13:35
Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to Italy drops Turkey 13:30
Iran's chicken farmers face losses due to currency fluctuations Business 13:29
Penetration rate of Iran's capital market increases Finance 13:29
Cow milk processing volumes double in Kazakhstan Business 13:28
Indonesia reports 700 new coronavirus infections Other News 13:24
Iran looks to tweak 'resident permit' offer for foreign investors Business 13:24
Azerbaijani MP protests against “congratulatory letter” of Canadian MP to representative of so-called "regime" in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 13:24
Uzbekistan Railways to commission elevated subway line Transport 13:13
LUKOIL sees rise in sales of petroleum products in Turkey Oil&Gas 13:04
Review of main articles of Georgia's import from Azerbaijan Business 13:03
Iran reveals volume of loans issued to enterprises in Tehran Province Business 13:03
Volume of cargo transshipped from Georgia via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 12:55
Turkey discloses volume of benzoyl peroxide transshipment through its ports Turkey 12:54
Volume of cargo transshipment from Turkmenistan via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 12:53
Volume of cargo transshipment from Iran via Turkish ports announced Turkey 12:53
Turkmenistan sells polypropylene, to Russia, UK, UAE Finance 12:50
Subsidiary of French Groupe Atlantic plans to expand its activities in Georgia Business 12:49
Cargo transshipment from Algeria via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 12:48
Epsilon obtains gas inflow from new Talimarjon well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:48
Value of chemicals exported from Turkey to Turkmenistan down Turkey 12:47
Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan consider proposals to stimulate investment co-op Finance 12:45
Singapore's health ministry confirms 518 more coronavirus cases Other News 12:44
Georgia's imports of chemicals from Turkey increase Turkey 12:40
Turkey-Azerbaijan trade turnover down in April 2020 Turkey 12:38
Georgia reports 26 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:31
Iran sharply decreases time for obtaining business licenses Business 12:29
Uzbekistan reveals data on goods in warehouses Finance 12:28
Transportation of Iranian oil and oil products may increase Oil&Gas 12:22
Turkey sees drop in number of driven vehicles World 12:20
Egyptian hotels reopened with reduced occupancy are nearly full Arab World 12:20
Cargo deliveries from Turkey to Turkmenistan slip Turkey 12:19
Turkey's foreign trade turnover in April 2020 revealed Turkey 12:19
Turkey's cement export to Turkmenistan doubles Turkey 12:19
Russia says coronavirus infections pass 400,000 Russia 12:18
Energy Ministry of Uzbekistan launches tender for construction of HPPs Oil&Gas 12:17
Modernization of propane - butane production in Uzbekistan continues Construction 12:16
Energy companies of Russia’ Astrakhan region eye closer partnership with Turkmenistan Business 12:15
Netherlands boosts import of Kazakh-produced goods Business 12:10
Turkmenistan takes part in CIS discussion on fight against COVID-19 Turkmenistan 12:10
Kazakhstan receives environment-friendly buses from China Transport 12:07
National Iranian Drilling Company begins drilling new exploration well Oil&Gas 12:01
Azerbaijan eliminates some restrictions applied due to COVID-19 Society 11:58
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL increases sales of petroleum products Oil&Gas 11:56
Turkmenistan, Japan discuss co-op in trade, economic spheres Business 11:45
Kazakhstan import of Turkish-produced steel down by over half Turkey 11:45
No cases of COVID-19 infection detected among BHOS employees Society 11:33
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia to buy materials for compressor stations via tender Tenders 11:30
All news