Finance 5 June 2020 14:33 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani minister talks Chamber of Accounts' report on state budget

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

During the discussion of the bill on the Implementation of the Azerbaijani State Budget for 2019, one of the important issues for the MPs is the report of the Chamber of Accounts, Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said at the parliamentary meeting, Trend reports on June 5.

The minister stressed that there are different points in the conclusions of the Chamber of Accounts.

“We agree with some of them and absolutely disagree with others,” Sharifov added. “But this is normal and I think that it is democratic. We respect the conclusions made [by the Chamber of Accounts].”

