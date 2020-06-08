Gold, silver prices decline in Azerbaijan on June 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

The price of gold declined in Azerbaijan on June 8 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold declined by 31.56 manat and amounted to 2,873.25 manat per ounce.

The price of silver went down by 0.1119 manat and amounted to 29.9641 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum dropped by 11.143 manat and amounted to 1,410.371 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium grew by 18.5215 manat and amounted to 3,334.6945 manat.

Precious metals June 8 2020 June 5 2020 Difference: Gold XAU 2,873.2465 2,904.807 -31.56 Silver XAG 29.9641 30.076 -0.1119 Platinum XPT 1,410.371 1,421.5145 -11.143 Palladium XPD 3,334.6945 3,316.173 +18.5215

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 8)