Iranian currency rates for June 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have increased and 12 have decreased compared to June 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,413 rials.

Currency Iranian rial June 9 Iranian rial on June 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,424 53,365 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,836 43,650 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,562 4,578 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,529 4,528 1 Danish krone DKK 6,361 6,363 1 Indian rupee INR 557 556 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,339 136,353 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,719 25,705 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,846 38,365 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,374 31,296 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,540 27,395 1 South African rand ZAR 2,511 2,500 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,196 6,209 1 Russian ruble RUB 617 614 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,512 3,530 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,421 29,297 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,229 30,150 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,494 49,494 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,276 2,259 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,615 34,563 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,901 29,731 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,937 5,931 100 Thai baths THB 133,933 133,469 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,859 9,833 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,106 34,928 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,413 47,437 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,571 10,525 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,985 14,175 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,011 3,020 1 Afghan afghani AFN 543 543 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,694 17,703 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,755 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,104 84,272 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,073 4,080 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,997 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 187,892 rials, and the price of $1 is 171,295 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 178,476 rials, and the price of $1 is 156,829 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 169,000-172,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 185,000-188,000 rials.