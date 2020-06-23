Luckin gets another de-listing notice from Nasdaq

Luckin Coffee Inc disclosed on Tuesday it received a de-listing notice from the Nasdaq Inc last week after the Chinese coffee chain failed to file its annual report, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The company said in a regulatory filing it has not been able to file the report due to the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and as it awaits for the result of an internal investigation on an executive fabricating annual sales.

The U.S. stock exchange had in May issued a notice to Luckin, citing concerns raised by the fabricated transactions and the company’s failure to disclose material information.