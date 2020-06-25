PASHA Capital has introduced a new product in Azerbaijani securities market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25



By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:



PASHA Capital Investment Company, the leader in the local securities market, has introduced a new product in Azerbaijani securities market, a source in the company told Trend.

Besides the services that PASHA Capital currently renders (market making, underwriting, consulting services etc), the company now offers an opportunity to carry out Forex trading in the global currency market. Thanks to this service, a client gets access to the global currency market through a reliable investment partner with a daily transaction volume worth $5 trillion.

“This product provides the client with the opportunity to conclude transactions directly in the global exchanges,” commented Director of PASHA Capital Jeyhun Hajiyev.

“In other words, this service may be of interest to PASHA Capital’s clients for certain investment purposes,” Hajiyev said. “It is a very convenient financial instrument which has been in a great demand for many decades. I am sure that this product also will be in demand in Azerbaijan thus, contributing to further successful development of the securities market.”

Currently, PASHA Capital is the leader in the Azerbaijani securities market in terms of the volume of transactions conducted on the Baku Stock Exchange.

As of May 2020, the amount of the company's operations increased by 30.4 percent and reached 3.73 billion manat ($2.19 billion), which makes up more than 69 percent of the total volume of the exchange operations.

To date, the clients of PASHA Capital Investment Company get an opportunity to conduct the trading operations by using more than 40 trading instruments including precious metals, CFD and others. Moreover, the company offers its clients one of the most popular and used platforms - MetaTrader 4, and also provides its customers with round-the-clock technical support.

PASHA Сapital established in June 2012 has received several awards for its activity. Among the recent awards are: "The Best Broker in Azerbaijan" at EMEA Finance Magazine's Europe Banking Awards 2013, “Best Investment Company of the Year in Azerbaijan” by the Cbonds Awards CIS in 2019 and “Best Asset Manager in Azerbaijan” by EMEA Finance in 2019.