Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan on July 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on July 1 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 20.91 manat or 0.69 percent and reached 3,032.103 manat per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 2 percent, amounting to 30.9891 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum grew by 19.49 manat or 1.4 percent, having reached 1,413.465 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium rose by 23.324 manat or 0.7 percent and equaled to 3,286.287 manat.

During the month, the price of gold grew by 70.601 or 2.4 percent per ounce, the price of silver declined by 0.1029 manat or 0.3 percent per ounce, the price of platinum dropped by 23.86 manat or 1.7 percent per ounce, and the price of palladium decreased by 52.972 manat or 1.6 percent per ounce.

Date Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) July 1, 2020 3,032.103 30.9891 1,413.465 3,286.287 June 30, 2020 3,011.193 30.3682 1,393.975 3,262.963 June 1, 2020 2,961.502 31.092 1,437.325 3,339.259 Daily difference in manat 20.91 0.6209 19.49 23.324 In percent 0.69 2 1.4 0.7 Monthly difference in manat 70.601 -0.1029 -23.86 -52.972 in percent 2.4 -0.3 -1.7 -1.6

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

