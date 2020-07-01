Azerbaijan's State Tax Service registers new audit company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has registered a new audit company, Azaudit Consulting, Director of the company Rashad Rashidov told Trend.

The Azaudit Consulting provides services in the field of accounting, consulting and auditing for both local and international organizations.

When concluding the contracts with customers, the company provides discount for its services, and takes individual approach to each customer, Rashidov emphasized.

The Azaudit Consulting address is 1 Sarayevo street, apartment 78, Khatai district, Baku city.

Legal representative of the company is Rashad Rashidov.

