Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on July 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on July 2 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went down by 26.2735 manat or $15.45 (0.87 percent) and amounted to 3,005.83 manat ($1,770) per ounce.

The price of silver dipped by 1.7 percent and amounted to 30.477 manat ($17.93) per ounce.

The price of platinum slid by 12.24 manat or $7.2 (0.87 percent) and amounted to 1,401.133 manat ($820) per ounce.

The price of palladium slipped by 25.381 manat or $14.93 (0.8 percent) and amounted to 3,260.906 manat ($1,920).

In monthly terms, the price of gold went up by 54.239 manat or $31.91 (1.8 percent) per ounce, silver dipped by 0.4083 manat or 24 cents (1.3 percent) per ounce, platinum fell by 39.6015 manat or $23.29 (2.7 percent) per ounce, and palladium – by 81.3195 manat or $47.83 (2.4 percent).

Precious markets July 2, 2020 July 1, 2020 June 2, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month (%) Gold XAU 3,005.83 3,032.103 2,951.481 -26.2735 -0,87 +54.349 -1.8 Silver XAG 30.477 30.9891 30.8853 -0,5121 -1.7 -0.4083 -1,3 Platinum XPT 1,401.225 1,413.465 1,440.827 -12.24 +0.9 -39.6015 -2.7 Palladium XPD 3,286.287 3,255.721 3,342.226 -0.87 +0.1 -81,3195 -2.4

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 2)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva