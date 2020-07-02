Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on July 2

Finance 2 July 2020 11:15 (UTC+04:00)
Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on July 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on July 2 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went down by 26.2735 manat or $15.45 (0.87 percent) and amounted to 3,005.83 manat ($1,770) per ounce.

The price of silver dipped by 1.7 percent and amounted to 30.477 manat ($17.93) per ounce.

The price of platinum slid by 12.24 manat or $7.2 (0.87 percent) and amounted to 1,401.133 manat ($820) per ounce.

The price of palladium slipped by 25.381 manat or $14.93 (0.8 percent) and amounted to 3,260.906 manat ($1,920).

In monthly terms, the price of gold went up by 54.239 manat or $31.91 (1.8 percent) per ounce, silver dipped by 0.4083 manat or 24 cents (1.3 percent) per ounce, platinum fell by 39.6015 manat or $23.29 (2.7 percent) per ounce, and palladium – by 81.3195 manat or $47.83 (2.4 percent).

Precious markets

July 2, 2020

July 1, 2020

June 2, 2020

Change in a day

Change in a day, %

Change in a month

Change in a month (%)

Gold

XAU

3,005.83

3,032.103

2,951.481

-26.2735

-0,87

+54.349

-1.8

Silver

XAG

30.477

30.9891

30.8853

-0,5121

-1.7

-0.4083

-1,3

Platinum

XPT

1,401.225

1,413.465

1,440.827

-12.24

+0.9

-39.6015

-2.7

Palladium

XPD

3,286.287

3,255.721

3,342.226

-0.87

+0.1

-81,3195

-2.4

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 2)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan changes recommended rates on deposits in national currency
Kazakhstan changes recommended rates on deposits in national currency
Azerbaijani oil up in price
Azerbaijani oil up in price
SOCAR Petroleum commissions new filling station in Azerbaijan
SOCAR Petroleum commissions new filling station in Azerbaijan
Loading Bars
Latest
Kazakhstan changes recommended rates on deposits in national currency Business 12:16
Azerbaijani oil up in price Oil&Gas 12:06
Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 660,000 Russia 11:57
SOCAR Petroleum commissions new filling station in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:56
SOCAR talks modernization work at Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 11:44
Precious metals prices grow in Kazakhstan Business 11:37
McDonald's to pause U.S. reopening of dine-in services by 21 days US 11:36
Kazakhstan re-introducing anti-COVID quarantine as infections increase Kazakhstan 11:22
Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on July 2 Finance 11:15
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund's investments in foreign real estates rise Oil&Gas 11:13
Georgia reports 8 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 10:39
Baku records increase in average monthly salary Finance 10:30
India's coronavirus cases cross 600,000 amid easing of lockdowns Other News 10:26
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 2 Finance 10:16
Baku’s Icherisheher to be fully provided with broadband internet ICT 10:16
U.S. regulator, Boeing complete 737 MAX certification test flights US 10:11
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 53 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:10
Kazakhstan's export of locally-made goods to India skyrockets Business 10:10
Kazakh coal extracting venture opens tender for equipment overhaul Tenders 10:04
Georgia reduces import of medicaments from Turkey Business 10:04
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund's oil, gas revenues surpass forecast Oil&Gas 09:58
Turkmenistan's five-month demand for Turkish cars revealed Turkey 09:39
Thailand reports six new coronavirus cases imported from abroad Other News 09:39
Turkey increases export to Turkic-speaking countries Turkey 09:37
Iran notes benefits of Maku Free Zone for foreign investors Business 09:10
Spanish companies studying Azerbaijan’s renewable energy projects Oil&Gas 08:50
Iran ready to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in economic, technical fields Iran 08:41
1,509 coronavirus cases detected over past 24 hrs in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:06
Over 175,000 recover from coronavirus in Turkey with 1,192 new daily cases Turkey 07:30
WHO: number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by nearly 164,000 in past day World 06:30
Iraq extends ban on regular flights until July 15 Arab World 05:25
Rare bomb cyclone leaves 10 dead in south Brazil World 03:17
Chile's COVID-19 cases top 280,000 Other News 02:19
UNSC adopts resolution on COVID-19 after three months of talks World 01:26
UAE says residents, citizens cannot travel abroad for tourism yet Arab World 00:34
Sudanese rebel movement extends cease-fire for 7 months World 1 July 23:01
Brazil reports over 1.4 million COVID-19 cases, with 59,594 deaths Other News 1 July 21:54
Azerbaijani FM: Rapid spread of coronavirus poses major challenge to whole humanity Politics 1 July 21:21
Passenger transportation through Turkey's Konya airport decreases Turkey 1 July 20:58
Prices for secondary housing in Baku slightly down Business 1 July 20:44
Azerbaijan confirms 588 new COVID-19 cases Society 1 July 20:11
UNHCR’s office in Azerbaijan changes procedure for determining refugee status Politics 1 July 20:07
Volume of LPG import by Turkish companies disclosed Oil&Gas 1 July 19:29
Cargo transportation through Turkey's Antalya Airport down from Jan. through May 2020 Turkey 1 July 19:23
Amount of reserve money up in Georgia Finance 1 July 19:11
Georgian lari strengthens against USD Finance 1 July 19:01
Weighted average interest rates on loans up in Georgia Finance 1 July 18:55
Price of ethylene for petrochemical plants reduced in Iran Oil&Gas 1 July 18:53
Azerbaijan sees growth in money supply Finance 1 July 18:43
Car exports makes largest negative contribution to reducing export earnings in Georgia Business 1 July 18:39
SOCAR discloses volume of investments in Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 1 July 18:39
MP: Pandemic affects economy but Azerbaijan can minimize its consequences Commentary 1 July 18:36
Progress in Shah Deniz-2 exceeds 94% Oil&Gas 1 July 18:34
Deposit liabilities of Georgian banking system increase Finance 1 July 18:29
Azerbaijan's State Tax Service registers new audit company Finance 1 July 18:24
Lending to economy by commercial banks of Georgia decreases Finance 1 July 18:18
Data on cargo transportation from Turkmenistan to Turkey revealed Turkey 1 July 18:18
Prices of gasoline, diesel fuel change in Kazakhstan Business 1 July 18:16
Prices for commercial facilities, lands rise in Baku Business 1 July 18:10
Public catering turnover in Baku declines Business 1 July 18:07
Fiat Chrysler quarterly U.S. auto sales slump 39% US 1 July 18:05
IFC, EBRD to support modernization of superphosphate plant in Uzbekistan Business 1 July 18:02
Luxury British department store Harrods to cut nearly 700 jobs Europe 1 July 18:02
Azerbaijan exporting its Virginia tobacco to Ukraine, Russia Economy 1 July 17:57
Kazakhstan's energy sector digitalization boosts oil refining volumes ICT 1 July 17:55
Number of passengers shrinks in Georgia Transport 1 July 17:47
Swiss extend short-time working to 18 months from 12 Europe 1 July 17:42
Turkmengas opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine generators Tenders 1 July 17:40
Iran to launch new gas power plant by mid of July Oil&Gas 1 July 17:38
Overdue loans increase in Georgia Finance 1 July 17:34
Bank of England gives banks 18 months to manage climate risks Europe 1 July 17:30
Zoom says added over 100 features as part of 90-day security plan US 1 July 17:27
Cargo transit from Greece via Turkey more than doubles Turkey 1 July 17:21
Iran's Mashhad be closed for week due to rise in coronavirus cases number Iran 1 July 17:17
Iran looks for tighter grip on some businesses amid COVID-19 spread Iran 1 July 17:16
Number of goods, containers handled at Georgian seaports, terminals up Transport 1 July 17:07
Iran's crypto miners draining illegal electricity from country's national grid Iran 1 July 17:07
Export of Turkish cars to US drops Turkey 1 July 17:06
LPG import from US to Turkey surges Oil&Gas 1 July 17:06
Turkmenistan completes wheat harvesting Business 1 July 17:05
Kazakhstan may re-introduce anti-COVID quarantine Kazakhstan 1 July 17:04
More rural settlements to gain internet access under 'Digital Kazakhstan' program ICT 1 July 17:02
Renault ahead of Peugeot, Fiat in sales on Turkey's car market Turkey 1 July 16:51
Turkmenistan, UK sign memorandum on economic dev’t Turkmenistan 1 July 16:51
Azerbaijan to enhance int'l road transport through new institution Transport 1 July 16:50
Iran gas exports to Turkey resumes Oil&Gas 1 July 16:45
Brazil restricts foreigners entry due to COVID-19 Other News 1 July 16:44
Head of Azerbaijani community: No such thing as "Nagorno-Karabakh people" Politics 1 July 16:40
Georgia sees increase in deposit insurance Finance 1 July 16:39
Kazakhstan’s Aktau seaport to buy pipes via tender Tenders 1 July 16:36
Trend News Agency among TOP-3 most influential European media resources (PHOTO) Society 1 July 16:26
Turkey sees five-month decline in cargo transportation via Esenboga Airport Turkey 1 July 16:16
Dynamics of non-life insurance market development down in Azerbaijan Business 1 July 16:10
UK competition regulator calls for new rules to check Google, Facebook Europe 1 July 16:07
Azerbaijan outranks neighbors in UN's Sustainable Development Goals index Commentary 1 July 16:06
The Jamestown Foundation publishes article of Azerbaijani political analyst Politics 1 July 16:05
Macy's records nearly $4 billion in losses as COVID-19 hits business US 1 July 16:03
IGB can be built ahead of schedule Oil&Gas 1 July 16:01
Hungarian Wizz Air continues to cooperate with Georgia Transport 1 July 15:59
Merkel says EU must be prepared if Brexit talks fail Europe 1 July 15:53
All news