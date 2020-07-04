Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (June 26-July 3)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 0.824 manat or 48 cents (0.03 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,016.35 manat ($1,770), which is 0.9 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 22 2,979.624 June 29 3,015.894 June 23 2,979.794 June 30 3,011.193 June 24 3,007.181 July 1 3,032.103 June 25 2,995.9355 July 2 3,005.83 June 26 - July 3 3,016.718 Average weekly 2,990.6336 Price 3,016.35

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.1812 manat or 11 cents (0.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.5806 manat ($17.99), which is 1.3 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 22 30.4159 June 29 30.4437 June 23 30.079 June 30 30.3682 June 24 30.4083 July 1 30.9891 June 25 29.8624 July 2 30.477 June 26 - July 3 30.6249 Average weekly 30.1914 Price 30.5806

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan grew by 0.417 manat or 25 cents (0.03 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,395.602 manat ($820.9), which is 0.03 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum June 22 1393.133 June 29 1384.463 June 23 1393.754 June 30 1393.975 June 24 1410.694 July 1 1413.465 June 25 1372.3335 July 2 1401.225 June 26 - July 3 1384.88 Average weekly 1,392.4785 Price 1,395.602

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went up by 26.63 manat or $15.66 (0.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,255.8452 manat ($1,915.2), which is 0.8 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium June 22 3,257.812 June 29 3,221.22 June 23 3,272.67 June 30 3,262.963 June 24 3,276.58 July 1 3,286.287 June 25 3,211.4105 July 2 3,260.906 June 26 - July 3 3,247.85 Average weekly 3,254.6181 Price 3,255.8452

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 4)