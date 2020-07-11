Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (July 3-10)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11
By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
June 29
|
1.7
|
July 6
|
1.7
|
June 30
|
1.7
|
July 7
|
1.7
|
July 1
|
1.7
|
July 8
|
1.7
|
July 2
|
1.7
|
July 9
|
1.7
|
July 3
|
1.7
|
July 10
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0024 manat (0.1 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9214 manat (down 0.5 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
June 29
|
1.9144
|
July 6
|
1.9187
|
June 30
|
1.9105
|
July 7
|
1.923
|
July 1
|
1.9073
|
July 8
|
1.9171
|
July 2
|
1.915
|
July 9
|
1.932
|
July 3
|
1.909
|
July 10
|
1.9163
|
Average weekly
|
1.9112
|
Average weekly
|
1.9214
The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0001 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0238 manat (up 1.2 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
June 29
|
0.0243
|
July 6
|
0.0239
|
June 30
|
0.0243
|
July 7
|
0.0237
|
July 1
|
0.0239
|
July 8
|
0.0238
|
July 2
|
0.024
|
July 9
|
0.0238
|
July 3
|
0.0241
|
July 10
|
0.024
|
Average weekly
|
0.0241
|
Average weekly
|
0.0238
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0001 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2477 manat (rise by 0.2 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
June 29
|
0,248
|
July 6
|
0,2478
|
June 30
|
0,2481
|
July 7
|
0,2477
|
July 1
|
0,2481
|
July 8
|
0,2478
|
July 2
|
0,2483
|
July 9
|
0,2477
|
July 3
|
0,248
|
July 10
|
0,2477
|
Average weekly
|
0.2482
|
Average weekly
|
0.2477