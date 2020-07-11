Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (July 3-10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 29 1.7 July 6 1.7 June 30 1.7 July 7 1.7 July 1 1.7 July 8 1.7 July 2 1.7 July 9 1.7 July 3 1.7 July 10 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0024 manat (0.1 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9214 manat (down 0.5 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 29 1.9144 July 6 1.9187 June 30 1.9105 July 7 1.923 July 1 1.9073 July 8 1.9171 July 2 1.915 July 9 1.932 July 3 1.909 July 10 1.9163 Average weekly 1.9112 Average weekly 1.9214

The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0238 manat (up 1.2 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 29 0.0243 July 6 0.0239 June 30 0.0243 July 7 0.0237 July 1 0.0239 July 8 0.0238 July 2 0.024 July 9 0.0238 July 3 0.0241 July 10 0.024 Average weekly 0.0241 Average weekly 0.0238

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2477 manat (rise by 0.2 percent).