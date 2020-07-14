Iranian currency rates for July 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to July 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,634 rials.

Currency Iranian rial July 14 Iranian rial on July 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,711 53,149 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,584 44,697 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,570 4,579 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,439 4,462 1 Danish krone DKK 6,399 6,388 1 Indian rupee INR 558 558 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,456 136,351 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,150 25,242 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,192 39,322 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,846 30,937 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,441 27,607 1 South African rand ZAR 2,493 2,507 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,122 6,117 1 Russian ruble RUB 593 593 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,521 3,512 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,151 29,269 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,158 30,248 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,540 49,531 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,263 2,261 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,710 34,704 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,134 30,150 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,000 6,000 100 Thai baths THB 133,406 134,258 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,837 9,857 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,810 34,987 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,634 47,574 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,201 10,171 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,726 13,717 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,905 2,912 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,330 17,362 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,775 84,948 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,075 4,075 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 239,797 rials, and the price of $1 is 206,779 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 184,329 rials, and the price of $1 is 174,541 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 219,000-222,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 236,000-239,000 rials.