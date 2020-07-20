Iranian currency rates for July 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have increased and 26 have decreased compared to July 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,949 rials.

Currency Iranian rial July 20 Iranian rial on July 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,583 52,790 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,668 44,749 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,642 4,640 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,511 4,520 1 Danish krone DKK 6,440 6,447 1 Indian rupee INR 561 561 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,413 136,585 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,114 25,110 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,114 39,236 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,417 5,417 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,901 30,925 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,480 27,537 1 South African rand ZAR 2,509 2,518 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,124 6,124 1 Russian ruble RUB 584 585 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,531 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,306 29,377 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,199 30,210 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,550 49,555 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,259 2,260 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,878 34,781 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,149 30,142 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,003 6,007 100 Thai baths THB 132,131 132,667 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,850 9,854 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,887 34,896 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,949 47,997 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,147 10,143 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,699 13,702 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,837 2,840 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,509 17,570 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 85,008 85,088 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,072 4,074 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 239,461 rials, and the price of $1 is 235,135 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 209,311 rials, and the price of $1 is 179,318 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 234,000-237,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 238,000-241,000 rials.