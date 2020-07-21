Iranian currency rates for July 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 32 currencies have increased and 5 have decreased compared to July 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,138 rials.

Currency Iranian rial July 21 Iranian rial on July 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,248 52,583 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,770 44,668 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,691 4,642 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,563 4,511 1 Danish krone DKK 6,466 6,440 1 Indian rupee INR 562 561 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,636 136,413 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,945 25,114 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,185 39,114 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,417 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,071 30,901 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,626 27,480 1 South African rand ZAR 2,529 2,509 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,125 6,124 1 Russian ruble RUB 590 584 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,517 3,531 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,517 29,306 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,228 30,199 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,559 49,550 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,262 2,259 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,957 34,878 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,167 30,149 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,009 6,003 100 Thai baths THB 132,374 132,131 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,858 9,850 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,067 34,887 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 48,138 47,949 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,132 10,147 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,681 13,699 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,841 2,837 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,573 17,509 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 85,226 85,008 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,073 4,072 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 253,368 rials, and the price of $1 is 229,166 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 208,933 rials, and the price of $1 is 180,998 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 228,000-231,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 252,000-255,000 rials.