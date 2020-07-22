Iranian currency rates for July 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 31 currencies have increased and 4 have decreased compared to July 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,496 rials.

Currency Iranian rial July 22 Iranian rial on July 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,463 53,248 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,072 44,770 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,739 4,691 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,620 4,563 1 Danish krone DKK 6,517 6,466 1 Indian rupee INR 564 562 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,771 136,636 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,983 24,945 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,338 39,185 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,234 31,071 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,904 27,626 1 South African rand ZAR 2,564 2,529 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,149 6,125 1 Russian ruble RUB 594 590 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,521 3,517 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,974 29,517 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,368 30,228 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,559 49,559 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,261 2,262 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,062 34,957 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,177 30,167 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,027 6,009 100 Thai baths THB 133,203 132,374 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,871 9,858 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,200 35,067 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,496 48,138 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,164 10,132 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,655 13,681 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,874 2,841 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,625 17,573 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 85,157 85,226 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,076 4,073 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 234,462 rials, and the price of $1 is 206,568 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 203,265 rials, and the price of $1 is 177,037 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 203,000-206,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 233,000-236,000 rials.