Iranian currency rates for July 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased compared to July 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,614 rials.

Currency Iranian rial July 23 Iranian rial on July 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,480 53,463 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,220 45,072 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,734 4,739 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,585 4,620 1 Danish krone DKK 6,533 6,517 1 Indian rupee INR 563 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,857 136,771 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,989 24,983 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,207 39,338 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,329 31,234 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,027 27,904 1 South African rand ZAR 2,550 2,564 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,135 6,149 1 Russian ruble RUB 591 594 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,526 3,521 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,009 29,974 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,345 30,368 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,535 49,559 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,262 2,261 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,003 35,062 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,181 30,177 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,995 6,027 100 Thai baths THB 132,690 133,203 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,878 9,871 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,049 35,200 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,614 48,496 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,163 10,164 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,727 13,655 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,878 2,874 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,560 17,625 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,980 85,157 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,078 4,076 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 238,074 rials, and the price of $1 is 207,344 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 206,998 rials, and the price of $1 is 180,853 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 202,000-205,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 232,000-235,000 rials.