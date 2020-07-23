Iranian currency rates for July 23

23 July 2020
Iranian currency rates for July 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased compared to July 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,614 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial July 23

Iranian rial on July 22

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,480

53,463

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,220

45,072

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,734

4,739

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,585

4,620

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,533

6,517

1 Indian rupee

INR

563

564

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,857

136,771

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,989

24,983

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,207

39,338

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,419

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,329

31,234

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,027

27,904

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,550

2,564

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,135

6,149

1 Russian ruble

RUB

591

594

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,526

3,521

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,009

29,974

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,345

30,368

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,535

49,559

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,262

2,261

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,003

35,062

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,181

30,177

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,995

6,027

100 Thai baths

THB

132,690

133,203

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,878

9,871

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,049

35,200

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

48,614

48,496

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,163

10,164

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,727

13,655

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,878

2,874

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

545

546

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,560

17,625

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

84,980

85,157

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,078

4,076

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 238,074 rials, and the price of $1 is 207,344 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 206,998 rials, and the price of $1 is 180,853 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 202,000-205,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 232,000-235,000 rials.

