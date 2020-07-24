Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital to get state financial backing

Finance 24 July 2020 08:50 (UTC+04:00)
Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital to get state financial backing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The government of Georgia will allocate about 40 million lari ($13.02 million) for Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital, said Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"Of course, from today’s perspective of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the risks, it is extremely important to have a modern, well-functioning infectious disease clinic in the country", said Gakharia.

He added that the clinic has been operating in a dilapidated building for decades and the government needs to solve this problem as soon as possible.

Gakharia said that the money will be spent to build a new hospital or purchase a new building.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan adds 1,687 more COVID-19 cases, total now at 78,486
Kazakhstan adds 1,687 more COVID-19 cases, total now at 78,486
Kazakhstan boosts up imports of chemical products from Turkey
Kazakhstan boosts up imports of chemical products from Turkey
IMF: Kazakhstan benefits from greater room for maneuver to absorb COVID-crisis impact
IMF: Kazakhstan benefits from greater room for maneuver to absorb COVID-crisis impact
Loading Bars
Latest
Domestic flights to be resumed in Georgia after 4-month pause Transport 08:53
Exports of carbon steel bars from Azerbaijan to Georgia down Business 08:51
Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital to get state financial backing Finance 08:50
Georgia reports 12 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 08:50
Georgia's gov't to provide country's western region of Guria with internet ICT 08:48
Kazakhstan adds 1,687 more COVID-19 cases, total now at 78,486 Kazakhstan 08:21
Kazakhstan boosts up imports of chemical products from Turkey Business 07:57
Iran reveals amount of money spent on Ardabil-Mianeh railway Transport 07:57
China records one quarter drop in cement import from Turkey in 1H2020 Business 07:57
BP’s vice-president: Our operations in Azerbaijan run smoothly, safely, in uninterrupted way Oil&Gas 07:56
Japanese Ambassador: Today we see impressive and wonderful story about how Georgia is struggling against pandemic Georgia 07:27
Croatian parliament approves new gov't led by incumbent PM Europe 07:06
Chinese mainland reports 21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:25
U.S. fighter jet within visual range of Iranian passenger plane, but at safe distance: U.S. officials US 05:54
Trump calls off Florida events of GOP convention over coronavirus outbreak US 05:25
Brazil sees second-highest daily COVID-19 cases of nearly 60,000 Other News 04:39
Russia and China likely to build joint Moon base - Roscosmos chief Russia 04:05
WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by nearly 247,000 World 03:28
WHO chief dismisses Pompeo's comments as "untrue and unacceptable" World 02:50
Iran's passenger plane lands in Beirut following interception by U.S. jets Society 02:11
U.S. coronavirus cases pass four million as infections rapidly accelerate US 01:29
Kuwait's emir arrives in the U.S. for medical treatment, in stable condition Arab World 00:54
Czech Republic reintroduces nationwide COVID-19 restrictions Europe 23 July 23:52
UK PM pledges financial support for Scotland amid independence concerns Europe 23 July 23:16
More COVID-19 patients recover as Turkey reports 913 new virus cases Turkey 23 July 22:45
Putin, Trump hope to boost trade, economic cooperation, says Kremlin Russia 23 July 22:19
Africa records over 20,000 new daily coronavirus cases, WHO reports Other News 23 July 21:54
IMF: Kazakhstan benefits from greater room for maneuver to absorb COVID-crisis impact Business 23 July 21:22
Uganda confirms first COVID-19 death Other News 23 July 21:10
Azerbaijanis hold rally as sign of protest in Texas against Armenia’s fascist actions (PHOTO) Politics 23 July 19:23
Total assets of Azerbaijan's AccessBank grow in 2Q2020 Finance 23 July 19:22
Cargo transportation through Turkey's airport in Erzurum province down Transport 23 July 18:59
Turkey's export of leather goods to Kyrgyzstan down Business 23 July 18:25
BP PETROLLERİ A.S. increases aviation fuels export Oil&Gas 23 July 18:19
Azerbaijan discloses half-year persimmon export figures Business 23 July 18:05
Number of Azerbaijanis suffered from attacks by Armenians abroad revealed (PHOTO) Politics 23 July 18:03
Uzbekistan wraps up modernization of hydropower plant in Andijan region Oil&Gas 23 July 17:48
China's import of Turkish steel surges despite pandemic Business 23 July 17:43
Azerbaijani state budget expenditures up Finance 23 July 17:43
Demand of Azerbaijani banks for foreign currency at CBA's exchange auction rises Finance 23 July 17:40
Deputies of Latvian Saeima condemn Armenia's provocations against Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 July 17:38
Kazakhstan’s refining gold producer makes dividend payments to shareholders Business 23 July 17:37
EPDK: Azerbaijan increased gas supplies to Turkey Oil&Gas 23 July 17:37
Azerbaijani Colonel General: Any of Armenia's provocations to result in failure Politics 23 July 17:33
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL A.S. reduces sales of petroleum products in Turkey Oil&Gas 23 July 17:23
Belgium tightens COVID measures as infections spike Europe 23 July 17:08
Industrial park offering loading services to be created in Kazakhstan's Aktobe Business 23 July 17:04
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold to attract blasting services via tender Tenders 23 July 17:03
Central Bank of Iran to facilitate mortgage loan plan for low-income class Finance 23 July 17:01
Kazakhstan's budget revenues from car industry increase Transport 23 July 16:50
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry reveals 1H2020 state budget revenues Finance 23 July 16:48
Passenger transportation in Azerbaijan down due to COVID-19 Transport 23 July 16:47
Azerbaijan's ANAMA neutralizes artillery shell launched by Armenians in Tovuz direction (PHOTO) Politics 23 July 16:46
Russia reports over 5,800 new coronavirus cases in the past day Russia 23 July 16:45
Azerbaijan confirms 531 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 23 July 16:44
Elsztain sells controlling stake in Shufersal Israel 23 July 16:36
Iran oil Ministry to establish petrochemical investment funds Oil&Gas 23 July 16:25
Demand for meat products down in Azerbaijan Economy 23 July 16:19
UNDP in Turkmenistan opens tender for procure of equipment for energy audit Tenders 23 July 16:17
Iran's import of Turkish chemicals in 1H2020 slumps Business 23 July 16:16
Kazakhstan’s AZIA AVTO approves construction schedule for its auto manufacturing cluster Transport 23 July 16:14
Governor of Ardabil Province talks amount of funds allocated to railway construction Transport 23 July 16:07
EU states agree coronavirus standards for air travel Europe 23 July 16:07
Polymer plant in Turkmen Dashoguz region reveals production data for 1H2020 Business 23 July 16:06
Turkmenistan’s Oil Refineries Complex opens tender for overhaul Tenders 23 July 16:01
OPEC+ producers have good mechanisms to remain flexible Oil&Gas 23 July 15:55
Iran's Shazand Company starts to sell its products Oil&Gas 23 July 15:42
Volume of business development loans in Uzbekistan down Uzbekistan 23 July 15:41
Azerbaijan's Deputy FM warns of Armenia using terrorist organizations in its plans Politics 23 July 15:41
Uzbekistan starts modernizing tanks at its production facilities Business 23 July 15:39
Major oilseeds processing plants to be constructed in East Kazakhstan Business 23 July 15:35
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 23 July 15:34
MFA: Armenian, who raised hand against Azerbaijani woman in LA, detained Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 July 15:09
Foreign Ministry: Serbian-made weapons used against Azerbaijani army Politics 23 July 15:06
Iran to add new locomotives, passenger wagons to its railway fleet Transport 23 July 14:57
Some 300,000 jobs in German metal/electrical industry at risk due to coronavirus Europe 23 July 14:54
First phase of Minab Plain Irrigation Network project inaugurated in Iran Business 23 July 14:52
Azerbaijan's exit plan from economic crisis based on increasing real income of population Business 23 July 14:47
Azerbaijan reveals state budget revenues from customs committee for 1H2020 Finance 23 July 14:45
Azerbaijan's MFA issues statement regarding Armenians’ provocations abroad Politics 23 July 14:42
Airbus evaluates potential for mutually-beneficial cooperation with Uzbekistan Transport 23 July 14:40
Central Bank of Uzbekistan keeps interest rate unchanged Finance 23 July 14:37
Plant to produce high-tech pavilions for bus stops to be built in Azerbaijan Economy 23 July 14:28
New company in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province launched Business 23 July 14:28
Uzbekistan sees serious decrease in number of tourists due to pandemic Tourism 23 July 14:23
Data on Afghanistan's activity at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for June 2020 Turkmenistan 23 July 14:20
Kazakhstan's revenue from road passenger transportation plunges Transport 23 July 14:15
Number of manufacturing enterprises operating in Iran announced Business 23 July 14:14
Turkmenistan's share in Azerbaijan's total exports in 1H2020 increase Business 23 July 14:12
US' steel import from Turkey soars Business 23 July 13:57
Kazakhstan's polypropylene plant construction progress revealed Business 23 July 13:57
COVID-19 death toll in Iran passes 15,000 Society 23 July 13:52
US police to thoroughly investigate act of vandalism against Azerbaijanis Politics 23 July 13:42
Equinor, SOCAR working on maturing plans for Karabagh project Oil&Gas 23 July 13:33
Poland's unemployment rate rises to 6.1% in June Europe 23 July 13:23
Jews in Bulgaria issue statement on Armenia’s latest provocation against Azerbaijan Politics 23 July 13:22
Iran discloses export of pistachios Business 23 July 13:21
Azerbaijani president chairs video meeting on water management in country (PHOTO) Politics 23 July 13:20
Turkmenistan allocates land to test water-saving technologies Business 23 July 13:19
UK online job adverts edge up from lockdown lows Europe 23 July 13:17
All news