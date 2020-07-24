Gold price increases in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

The price of gold grew in Azerbaijan on July 24 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 29.648 manat or $17.44 (0.93 percent) and amounted to 3.206.8035 manat ($1,886.35) per ounce.

The price of silver dipped by 0.4 percent and amounted to 38.4056 manat ($22.59) per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 18.8785 manat or $11.1 (1.21 percent) and amounted to 1,539.826 manat ($905.78) per ounce.

The price of palladium went down by 11.4835 manat or $6.75 (0.315 percent) and amounted to 3,633.9455 manat ($2,137.61).

In monthly terms, the price of gold soared by 197.3615 manat or $117.42 (6.6 percent) per ounce, silver went up by 7.9973 manat or $4.7 (26.3 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 129.132 manat or $75.96 (9.2 percent) per ounce, while palladium surged by 357.3655 manat or $210.21 (10.9 percent).

Precious markets July 24, 2020 July 23, 2020 June 24, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,206.8035 3,177.1555 3,007.181 +29.648 +0.93 +199.6225 +6.6 Silver XAG 38.4056 38.5636 30.4083 -0.158 -0.4 +7.9973 +26.3 Platinum XPT 1,539.826 1,558.705 1,410.694 -18.8785 -1.21 +129.132 +9.2 Palladium XPD 3,633.9455 3,645.429 3,276.58 -11.4835 -0.315 +357.3655 +10.9

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 24)

