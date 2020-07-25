Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 17-24)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan surged by 131.393 manat or $77.29 (4.2 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,141.219 manat ($1,847.78), which is 3 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 13 3,015.018 July 20 3,075.4105 July 14 3,032.868 July 21 3,090.3025 July 15 3,051.5255 July 22 3,156.424 July 16 3,080.0175 July 23 3,177.1555 July 17 3,062.5925 July 24 3,206.8035 Average weekly 3,048.4043 Price 3,141.219

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 5.5633 manat or $3.27 (16.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 36.4388 manat ($21.43), which is 19.2 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 13 30.6237 July 20 32.8423 July 14 30.9817 July 21 34.386 July 15 31.1109 July 22 37.9967 July 16 31.9701 July 23 38.5636 July 17 31.6464 July 24 38.4056 Average weekly 30.5806 Price 36.4388

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan soared by 110.2195 manat or $64.83 (7.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,491.8452 manat ($877.56), which is 6.9 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 13 1,383.664 July 20 1,429.6065 July 14 1,402.1175 July 21 1,436.2195 July 15 1,431.179 July 22 1,494.8695 July 16 1,452.8625 July 23 1,558.7045 July 17 1,418.752 July 24 1,539.826 Average weekly 1,395.602 Price 1,491.8452

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan spiked by 197.0725 manat or $115.92 (5.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,569.9779 manat ($2,099.99), which is 8.6 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium July 13 3,259.138 July 20 3,436.873 July 14 3,288.7945 July 21 3,488.706 July 15 3,288.7945 July 22 3,644.706 July 16 3,290.1545 July 23 3,645.429 July 17 3,307.027 July 24 3,633.9455 Average weekly 3,286.7817 Price 3,569.9779

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 25)

