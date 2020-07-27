Iranian currency rates for July 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 30 currencies have increased and 6 have decreased compared to July 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,189 rials.

Currency Iranian rial July 27 Iranian rial on July 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,958 53,728 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,773 45,622 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,781 4,752 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,624 4,587 1 Danish krone DKK 6,607 6,579 1 Indian rupee INR 563 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,922 136,026 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,092 25,090 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,790 39,628 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,388 31,303 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,039 27,894 1 South African rand ZAR 2,532 2,521 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,136 6,134 1 Russian ruble RUB 587 586 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,528 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,980 29,845 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,445 30,374 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,556 49,563 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,262 2,262 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,991 34,965 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,208 30,188 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,003 5,986 100 Thai baths THB 133,170 132,825 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,879 9,853 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,138 34,953 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,189 48,955 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,143 10,143 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,673 13,697 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,882 2,878 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,584 17,575 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,709 100 Philippine pesos PHP 85,409 85,153 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,082 4,076 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,992 11,999

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 256,384 rials, and the price of $1 is 222,596 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 206,299 rials, and the price of $1 is 181,907 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 221,000-224,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 255,000-258,000 rials.