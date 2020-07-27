Banks' supply at Azerbaijan's CBA deposit auction surpasses demand fourfold

Finance 27 July 2020 12:32 (UTC+04:00)
Banks' supply at Azerbaijan's CBA deposit auction surpasses demand fourfold

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a deposit auction, attracting 150 million manat ($88.2 million) from Azerbaijani banks, Trend reports citing the CBA.

According to the CBA, supply from banks at the auction exceeded demand fourfold, reaching over 600.5 million manat ($353.2 million).

The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions concluded during the auction amounted to 6.51 percent.

The term for placing funds is 14 days.

Deadline for the payment is August 10, 2020.

The CBA began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016.

A deposit auction is a bidding process during which the CBA attracts deposits from commercial banks. The main purpose of such auctions is to sterilize the money supply.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 27)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran discloses volume of roads to be commissioned
Iran discloses volume of roads to be commissioned
Uzbekistan simplifies cement imports
Uzbekistan simplifies cement imports
Uzbekistan increases volume of construction work in 1H2020
Uzbekistan increases volume of construction work in 1H2020
Loading Bars
Latest
Rally held in Sydney against Armenian military provocations Politics 13:05
Details of Iran's agricultural exports made public Business 13:04
Precious metal prices continue to rise in Azerbaijan Finance 13:03
Uzbek delegation in Turkey to discuss bilateral investment ties Economy 13:03
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan plan to implement new projects in transport sector Transport 13:02
Moody's confirms Ba2 level of Azerbaijan's credit rating Finance 12:55
Kazakh retailers to expand areas for goods purchase for import substitution Business 12:54
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 27 Finance 12:50
ADB provides additional COVID-19 supplies to Uzbekistan Finance 12:48
Indonesia reports total number of coronavirus cases top 100,000 Other News 12:44
Uzbekistan increases imports of food products from CIS countries Business 12:36
Amazon expands workforce in Ireland to 5,000 US 12:33
Banks' supply at Azerbaijan's CBA deposit auction surpasses demand fourfold Finance 12:32
Turkmengas to increase gas production in Zaunguz region Oil&Gas 12:15
Medium publishes article on Armenian violence against Azerbaijani community in LA Politics 12:14
Armenian Defense Ministry reports death of another soldier Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:10
Khaf-Herat railway to increase product transit from Iran Transport 12:07
Uzbekistan sells land plots on water reservoir territory Business 12:06
Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets currency rates for July 28 – August 4 Finance 11:52
Iran discloses volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Kurdistan Province Business 11:51
Iran reveals volume of wheat purchased in Zanjan Province Business 11:50
Kazakhstan’s uranium fields exploring venture to buy spare parts for spectrometer via tender Tenders 11:41
Turkmenistan plans to export mung beans to number of countries Turkmenistan 11:40
Uzbekistan COVID-19 cases exceed 20,000 Uzbekistan 11:40
Cargo trucking from Turkey to Greece down in 1H2020 Transport 11:33
Number of retirees in Azerbaijan disclosed Society 11:21
Baker Hughes enhancing effectiveness in upstream operations in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:19
Baku Higher Oil School holds international webinar on online education Society 11:17
Iran reveals volume and value of imports for March-July 2020 Business 11:17
Iran's half-year cement import from Turkey slumps Business 11:14
Baker Hughes conducts stimulation works at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 11:14
Uzbekistan plans to expand comprehensive co-op with Iran Business 10:59
Central Bank of Iran announces liquidity Finance 10:56
Turkmenistan, Bahrain talk expanding co-op in trade, economic sphere Turkmenistan 10:54
Thomas Goltz: ASALA poses worldwide threat Politics 10:51
Iran discloses volume and value of non-oil exports Business 10:47
Turkey-Italy five-month trade turnover declines Business 10:42
Russia increases steel import from Turkey Business 10:39
Turkey sees five-month drop in trade with Kazakhstan Business 10:36
Russia, Afghanistan buy polypropylene in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 10:36
Iran allocates funds to commission line of Zanjan-Qazvin railway Transport 10:35
Papua New Guinea toughens travel curbs as coronavirus cases rise Other News 10:35
SOCAR’s Kulevi oil terminal conducts environmental self-monitoring Oil&Gas 10:25
Azerbaijani oil prices (July 20-24) Oil&Gas 10:24
Average interest rates on credits in national currency in Uzbekistan down Finance 10:24
Kulevi oil terminal holds technical inspection of boiler chimneys Oil&Gas 10:22
Central Bank of Iran reveals funds returned from exports abroad Business 10:09
Iranian currency rates for July 27 Finance 10:04
Indonesia says to lend more to regions to support economy Other News 10:03
Russia's Izhevsk Mechanical Plant supplies equipment to oil producers in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 10:02
Amount of funds traded at NIMA exchange rate in Iran announced Finance 10:02
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 45 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:56
EU Reporter talks unprecedented attack on Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission in Europe Politics 09:46
Uzbekistan Railways plans to expand railway infrastructure Transport 09:45
Iran’s Saipa Group reveals its manufacturing statistics Business 09:34
Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 people from Danang after virus outbreak Other News 09:33
Australian regulator says Google misled users over data privacy issues Other News 09:32
Iran's tourism sector in need of government support Business 09:31
Rouhani: Iran's government to fight overpricing Business 09:13
Turkey's top intelligence agency opens new building in Istanbul Turkey 08:40
Iran's trade turnover with Eurasian Economic Union revealed Business 08:30
Georgian environmentalists receive forest soil study equipment from German cooperation agency Georgia 08:12
IMF: Economy diversification needed to facilitate rapid post-COVID recovery in Kazakhstan (INTERVIEW) Business 08:00
Quarantine in Uzbekistan prolonged till 15 August Uzbekistan 07:55
Serbia registers record number of daily COVID-19 cases Europe 07:12
5.0-magnitude quake hits Padangsidempuan of Indonesia Other News 06:35
U.S. ambassador shaves off mustache to stay masked in summer amid pandemic Other News 05:49
10 dead, nearly 1.5 mln people affected by floods in India's Bihar State Other News 04:53
Iran will pursue peaceful nuclear program with IAEA, deputy FM says Nuclear Program 03:45
Vaezi urges further strengthening of Iran-Azerbaijan ties Politics 02:38
Morocco shuts down major cities after spike in coronavirus cases Other News 01:52
Brazil's Bolsonaro asks top court to unblock supporters' profiles amid fake news probe Other News 00:49
Iran: KTAI corridor officially starts operating Business 26 July 23:57
July with no foreign tourists costs Italy over 3 bln euros Tourism 26 July 23:19
Georgian import of Turkish chemical products in 1H2020 Business 26 July 22:34
Iran's foreign debt decreases Finance 26 July 21:55
What to expect from Iran's newly established Real Estate Stock Exchange? Business 26 July 21:12
Iraq to impose full curfew in Eid al-Adha holiday as daily COVID-19 cases reach 2,459 Other News 26 July 20:44
Turkey's cargo transportation to Uzbekistan down in 1H2020 Business 26 July 20:21
Spain pushing for UK to exclude Canary and Balearic islands from quarantine, minister says Europe 26 July 20:01
Iran's Fara Bourse tips new investors on how to gain from OTC market Business 26 July 19:32
Tropical Storm Hanna threatens flash floods on COVID-hit Texas coast US 26 July 19:23
Iranian minister: manufacturing of railway vehicles continues Transport 26 July 19:22
Iran discloses amount of money saved via domestic production Business 26 July 19:21
New railway vehicles put into operation in Iran Transport 26 July 19:21
Production of two thermal power plants in western Iran increases Oil&Gas 26 July 18:56
Israel coronavirus cases top 60,000 as infections jump Israel 26 July 18:46
Iran highlights data on oil and gas wells drilled Oil&Gas 26 July 18:21
National Iranian Copper Industries Company declares its production Business 26 July 18:21
ASALA being ‘unchained’ Turkey 26 July 18:20
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coins price continues to rise Finance 26 July 18:04
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on July 27 Oil&Gas 26 July 18:04
Belarus reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 67,132 Other News 26 July 18:04
Georgian ambassador: Southern Gas Corridor to bring additional investments Oil&Gas 26 July 17:23
Demand for Turkish carpets growing in Kazakhstan Business 26 July 17:01
Azerbaijan reports 602 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 26 July 16:52
Putin says Russian Navy to get hypersonic nuclear strike weapons Russia 26 July 16:39
Hassan Rouhani talks Iran's plans on holding the Mourning of Muharram Society 26 July 16:34
Payment card turnover surges in Azerbaijan Finance 26 July 16:32
Car bomb explosion kills 8 in NE Syria Arab World 26 July 16:23
All news