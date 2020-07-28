Iranian currency rates for July 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to July 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,281 rials.

Currency Iranian rial July 28 Iranian rial on July 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,008 53,958 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,564 45,773 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,799 4,781 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,607 4,624 1 Danish krone DKK 6,622 6,607 1 Indian rupee INR 562 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,209 136,922 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,175 25,092 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,788 39,790 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,423 31,388 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,997 28,039 1 South African rand ZAR 2,559 2,532 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,118 6,136 1 Russian ruble RUB 587 587 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,539 3,528 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,980 29,980 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,460 30,445 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,568 49,556 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,268 2,262 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,942 34,991 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,206 30,208 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,001 6,003 100 Thai baths THB 133,363 133,170 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,890 9,879 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,103 35,138 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,281 49,189 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,136 10,143 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,642 13,673 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,891 2,882 1 Afghan afghani AFN 550 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,577 17,584 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 85,325 85,409 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,101 4,082 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 11,992

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 254,055 rials, and the price of $1 is 226,130 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 205,809 rials, and the price of $1 is 179,795 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 225,000-228,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 253,000-256,000 rials.