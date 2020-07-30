Iranian currency rates for July 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have increased and 13 have decreased compared to July 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,477 rials.

Currency Iranian rial July 30 Iranian rial on July 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,543 54,279 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,028 45,768 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,816 4,787 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,649 4,610 1 Danish krone DKK 6,649 6,619 1 Indian rupee INR 561 561 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,231 137,287 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,210 25,192 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,989 39,983 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,488 31,405 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,943 27,952 1 South African rand ZAR 2,535 2,549 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,028 6,046 1 Russian ruble RUB 579 580 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,526 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,158 30,092 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,548 30,471 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,572 49,555 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,263 2,260 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,894 34,896 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,565 30,237 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,003 5,997 100 Thai baths THB 133,874 133,119 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,900 9,885 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,263 35,128 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,477 49,261 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,056 10,103 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,595 13,657 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,877 2,879 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,333 17,317 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,719 100 Philippine pesos PHP 85,551 85,305 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,077 4,081 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,994

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 259,412 rials, and the price of $1 is 226,463 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 209,898 rials, and the price of $1 is 182,289 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 227,000-230,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 260,000-263,000 rials.