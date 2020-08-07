Kazakhstan’s KAZAKH INVEST, AEB define main cooperation areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s KAZAKH INVEST and Association of European Businesses in the Russian Federation (AEB) defined main cooperation areas, AEB representative told Trend.

The parties signed a bilateral Memorandum of Cooperation in Mar. 2020, confirming the intention to strengthen cooperation in order to improve the competitiveness of business in Russia and Kazakhstan.

Thus, the AEB official said that the main directions of cooperation within the framework of which joint projects and initiatives implementation is overseen, AEB and KAZAH INVEST have determined as follows:

1. Exchanging information about new promising areas of mutual cooperation;

2. Carrying out continuous interaction and coordination of efforts within the framework of the Memorandum;

3. Periodic analysis of the cooperation results within the framework of the Memorandum, exchange of information on the achievements, development and submission of recommendations for improving the interactions.

The official also noted that the Memorandum does not provide for financial or legal obligations, or obligations before third parties.

Currently, the Memorandum was signed for next three years.

The Association of European Businesses is the main representative body of foreign investors in Russia. Founded in 1995, the AEB is an independent non-profit organization of over 500 European and Russian companies.

Kazakhstan’s KAZAKH INVEST National Company JSC was established to promote sustainable socio-economic development of Kazakhstan by attracting foreign investment in priority sectors of the economy and comprehensive support of investment projects.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh