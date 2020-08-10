Azerbaijani oil prices (August 3-10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $46.02 per barrel last week (from August 3 through August 10), which is $1.74 or 3.9 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $47.16 per barrel, while the minimum - $45.39.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $43.06 per barrel last week, remaining unchanged compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $43.89 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.1.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $43.95 per barrel, which is $1.71 or 4.1 percent more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $45.09 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.32.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $45.43 per barrel, which is $1.77 or 4 percent more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $46.57 per barrel, while the minimum - $44.8.