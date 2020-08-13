Iranian currency rates for August 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 13 have decreased compared to August 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,606 rials.

Currency Iranian rial August 13 Iranian rial on August 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,861 54,711 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,118 45,689 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,846 4,781 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,712 4,646 1 Danish krone DKK 6,662 6,608 1 Indian rupee INR 562 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,208 137,303 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,966 24,945 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,365 39,348 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,725 31,479 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,599 27,513 1 South African rand ZAR 2,405 2,392 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,730 5,800 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,524 3,518 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,118 29,888 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,633 30,547 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,451 49,496 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,301 2,271 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,923 34,986 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,668 30,661 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,052 6,038 100 Thai baths THB 135,281 134,850 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,030 10,002 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,491 35,402 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,606 49,212 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,040 10,034 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,641 13,668 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,835 2,845 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,098 17,008 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,718 100 Philippine pesos PHP 85,889 85,763 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,073 4,066 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 257,383 rials, and the price of $1 is 213,873 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 221,898 rials, and the price of $1 is 187,860 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 216,000-219,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 255,000-258,000 rials.