Prices for gold, silver growing in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.13

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The price of gold grew in Azerbaijan on August 13 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 72.964 manat or $42.92 (2.3 percent) and amounted to 3,273.308 manat ($1,925.48) per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 2.8441 manat or $1.67 (6.9 percent) per ounce and amounted to 43.8575 manat ($25.8).

The price of platinum went up by 9.316 manat or $5.48 (0.6 percent) and amounted to 1,585.964 manat ($932.92) per ounce.

The price of palladium grew by 24.9815 manat or $14.69 (0.7 percent) and amounted to 3,687.7845 manat ($2,169.28) per ounce.

In monthly terms, the price of gold spiked by 205.938 manat or $121.14 (6.7 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 11.7255 manat or $6.9 (36.5 percent), platinum soared by 167.212 manat or $95.43 (11.3 percent) per ounce, and palladium surged by 302.668 manat or $178.04 (8.9 percent).

Precious markets Aug.13, 2020 Aug.12, 2020 July 13, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,273.308 3,200.344 3,067.37 +72.964 +2.28 +205.938 +6.7 Silver XAG 43.8575 41.0134 32.132 +2.8441 +6.9 +11.7255 +36.5 Platinum XPT 1,595.28 1,585.964 1,433.049 +9.316 +0.59 +162.231 +11.3 Palladium XPD 3,687.7845 3,662.803 3,385.1165 +24.9815 +0.7 +302.668 +8.9

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.13)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili