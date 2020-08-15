Iranian currency rates for August 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies for August 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased compared to August 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,739 rials.

Currency Iranian rial August 15 Iranian rial on August 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,961 54,861 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,205 46,118 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,831 4,846 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,725 4,712 1 Danish krone DKK 6,679 6,662 1 Indian rupee INR 562 562 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,348 137,208 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,945 24,966 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,424 39,365 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,677 31,725 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,477 27,599 1 South African rand ZAR 2,416 2,405 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,700 5,730 1 Russian ruble RUB 577 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,524 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,123 30,118 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,640 30,633 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,472 49,451 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,283 2,301 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,903 34,923 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,642 30,668 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,043 6,052 100 Thai baths THB 134,892 135,281 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,015 10,030 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,381 35,491 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,739 49,606 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,011 10,040 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,669 13,641 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,815 2,835 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,074 17,098 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,218 85,889 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,072 4,073 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 253,758 rials, and the price of $1 is 217,037 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 223,707 rials, and the price of $1 is 188,041 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 216,000-219,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 254,000-257,000 rials.