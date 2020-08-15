Iranian currency rates for August 15

Iranian currency rates for August 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies for August 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased compared to August 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,739 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial August 15

Iranian rial on August 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,961

54,861

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,205

46,118

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,831

4,846

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,725

4,712

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,679

6,662

1 Indian rupee

INR

562

562

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,348

137,208

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,945

24,966

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,424

39,365

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,419

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,231

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,677

31,725

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,477

27,599

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,416

2,405

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,700

5,730

1 Russian ruble

RUB

577

572

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

3,524

1 Syrian pound

SYP

83

83

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,123

30,118

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,640

30,633

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,472

49,451

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,283

2,301

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,903

34,923

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,642

30,668

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,043

6,052

100 Thai baths

THB

134,892

135,281

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,015

10,030

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,381

35,491

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

49,739

49,606

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,011

10,040

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,669

13,641

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,815

2,835

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

545

546

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,074

17,098

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,218

85,889

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,072

4,073

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 253,758 rials, and the price of $1 is 217,037 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 223,707 rials, and the price of $1 is 188,041 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 216,000-219,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 254,000-257,000 rials.

