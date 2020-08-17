COVID-affected Azerbaijani microentrepreneurs receive extra funds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has completed the process of additional financial support for microentrepreneurs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Chairman of the service Samira Musayeva said, Trend reports.

Musayeva made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Within the second stage of the process, 49,330 entrepreneurs received additional financial support in the total amount of 12.3 million manat ($7.2 million).

According to the decision of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, taxpayers operating in coronavirus- affected areas, who received financial support and did not allow a significant reduction in the number of employees, are entitled to financial support in the amount of the monthly wage fund as of July 1, 2020, which will be paid equal shares in two stages in August and September.

