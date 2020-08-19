Gold price in Azerbaijan continues growing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.19

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The price of gold grew in Azerbaijan on August 19 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 4.182 manat or $2.46 (2.5 percent) and amounted to 3,389.7575 manat or $1,993.97 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2399 manat or 14 cents (5.3 percent) and amounted to 47.0467 manat ($27.67).

The price of platinum declined by 16.354 manat or $9.62 (1 percent) and amounted to 1,621.0945 manat ($953.58).

The price of palladium slipped by 14.5775 manat or $8.57 (0.4 percent) and amounted to 3,699.3615 manat ($2,176.09).

In monthly terms, the price of gold spiked by 332.112 manat or $195.36 (10.9 percent) per ounce, silver went up by 14.6209 manat or $8.6 (0.5 percent) per ounce, platinum soared by 212.381 manat or $124.93 (15.1 percent) per ounce and palladium surged by 340.0425 manat or $200.02 (10.1 percent).

On annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 824.296 manat or $484.88 (32.1 percent), silver - by 18.0879 manat or $10.64 (62.5 percent), platinum – by 176.8935 manat or $104.05 (12.2 percent) and palladium - by 1,228.1225 manat or $722.42 (49.7 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Aug.19, 2020 3,389.7575 47.0467 1,621.0945 3,699.3615 Aug.18, 2020 3,385.5755 47.2866 1,637.4485 3,713.939 July 19, 2020 3,057.6455 32.4258 1,408.7135 3,359.319 Aug.18, 2019 2,565.4615 28.9588 1,444.201 2,471.239 Change in a day in manat +4.182 -0.2399 -16.354 -14.5775 in % +0.12 -0.51 -1 -0.39 Change in a month in manat +332.1120 +14.6209 +212.381 +340.0425 in % +10.9 +45.1 +15.1 +10.1 Change in a year in manat +824.296 +18.0879 +176.8935 +1,228.1225 in % +32.1 +62.5 +12.2 +49.7

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.19)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili