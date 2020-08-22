Iranian currency rates for August 22

Finance 22 August 2020
Iranian currency rates for August 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have increased and 24 have decreased compared to August 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,553 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 22

Iranian rial on August 20

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,976

55,044

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,093

45,932

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,774

4,827

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,662

4,707

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,655

6,682

1 Indian rupee

INR

561

561

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,320

137,443

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,941

24,961

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,700

39,607

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,874

31,775

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,475

27,580

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,449

2,432

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,728

5,759

1 Russian ruble

RUB

562

573

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

3,525

1 Syrian pound

SYP

83

83

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,073

30,170

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,628

30,668

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,586

49,608

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,275

2,255

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,870

34,849

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,737

30,754

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,070

6,068

100 Thai baths

THB

133,104

133,840

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,052

10,065

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,236

35,382

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

49,553

49,757

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,999

10,034

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,673

13,687

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,844

2,843

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

545

546

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,567

16,984

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,718

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,340

86,343

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,072

4,072

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 264,537 rials, and the price of $1 is 224,942 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 235,458 rials, and the price of $1 is 193,734 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 224,000-227,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 264,000-267,000 rials.

