Iranian currency rates for August 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have increased and 24 have decreased compared to August 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,553 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 22 Iranian rial on August 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,976 55,044 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,093 45,932 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,774 4,827 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,662 4,707 1 Danish krone DKK 6,655 6,682 1 Indian rupee INR 561 561 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,320 137,443 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,941 24,961 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,700 39,607 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,874 31,775 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,475 27,580 1 South African rand ZAR 2,449 2,432 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,728 5,759 1 Russian ruble RUB 562 573 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,525 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,073 30,170 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,628 30,668 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,586 49,608 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,275 2,255 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,870 34,849 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,737 30,754 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,070 6,068 100 Thai baths THB 133,104 133,840 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,052 10,065 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,236 35,382 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,553 49,757 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,999 10,034 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,673 13,687 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,844 2,843 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,567 16,984 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,718 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,340 86,343 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,072 4,072 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 264,537 rials, and the price of $1 is 224,942 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 235,458 rials, and the price of $1 is 193,734 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 224,000-227,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 264,000-267,000 rials.