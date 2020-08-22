Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (Aug. 17-21)

22 August 2020
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (Aug. 17-21)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

August 10

1.7

August 17

1.7

August 11

1.7

August 18

1.7

August 12

1.7

August 19

1.7

August 13

1.7

August 20

1.7

August 14

1.7

August 21

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0034 manat (0.2 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0198 manat (down 0.9 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

August 10

2.0046

August 17

2.0156

August 11

1.9979

August 18

2.0219

August 12

1.9915

August 19

2.0284

August 13

2.0061

August 20

2.0141

August 14

2.0083

August 21

2.019

Average weekly

2.0016

Average weekly

2.0198

The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0003 manat (0.1 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0232 manat (down by 0.3 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

August 10

0.0232

August 17

0.0233

August 11

0.0231

August 18

0.0231

August 12

0.0231

August 19

0.0232

August 13

0.0231

August 20

0.0232

August 14

0.0232

August 21

0.023

Average weekly

0.0231

Average weekly

0.0232

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira slipped by 0.0024 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2315 manat (growth by 0.5 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

August 10

0.2329

August 17

0.2307

August 11

0.2326

August 18

0.2302

August 12

0.2352

August 19

0.2305

August 13

0.232

August 20

0.2331

August 14

0.2315

August 21

0.2331

Average weekly

0.2328

Average weekly

0.2315
