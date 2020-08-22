Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (Aug. 17-21)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate August 10 1.7 August 17 1.7 August 11 1.7 August 18 1.7 August 12 1.7 August 19 1.7 August 13 1.7 August 20 1.7 August 14 1.7 August 21 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0034 manat (0.2 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0198 manat (down 0.9 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate August 10 2.0046 August 17 2.0156 August 11 1.9979 August 18 2.0219 August 12 1.9915 August 19 2.0284 August 13 2.0061 August 20 2.0141 August 14 2.0083 August 21 2.019 Average weekly 2.0016 Average weekly 2.0198

The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0003 manat (0.1 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0232 manat (down by 0.3 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate August 10 0.0232 August 17 0.0233 August 11 0.0231 August 18 0.0231 August 12 0.0231 August 19 0.0232 August 13 0.0231 August 20 0.0232 August 14 0.0232 August 21 0.023 Average weekly 0.0231 Average weekly 0.0232

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira slipped by 0.0024 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2315 manat (growth by 0.5 percent).