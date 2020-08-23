Central Bank of Azerbaijan developing new standards for IT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is developing new standards for information technology and IT security, said CBA Director General Farid Osmanov, the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan told Trend.

He made the remark at the online meeting of representatives of CBA and the association.

The online meeting was also attended by President of the Association Zakir Nuriev, Chairman of the expert group on IT and IT security of the association Jalal Orujov and other top managers of the CBA and the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan.

The meeting participants discussed issues related to conducting IT competitions and other related events within the framework of the International Banking Forum, annually held by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan, as well as prospects for closer cooperation other government agencies and importance of timely identification of various attacks on cybersecurity.

Director General of the Central Bank Farid Osmanov provided information about the work done by CBA in connection with the development of new standards for IT and IT security.

He emphasized the importance of such meetings and expressed his readiness to support initiatives related to digitalization of the financial sector, cost optimization and enhancing cybersecurity, said the association.

