Demand of Azerbaijani banks at foreign exchange auction rises

Finance 25 August 2020 17:04 (UTC+04:00)
Demand of Azerbaijani banks at foreign exchange auction rises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.25

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a foreign exchange auction with the participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), during which Azerbaijani banks acquired $64.8 million, Trend reports citing CBA.

According to CBA, demand from the banks at the auction increased by four percent or by $3.4 million compared to the previous auction.

Considering the number of days remaining before the next scheduled auction, as well as to ensure uninterrupted currency trading by the banks during weekends, the demand of banks at the auction was provided for.

The first foreign exchange auction in a long time was held with the participation of SOFAZ on March 10, 2020, during which Azerbaijani banks acquired $323.2 million.

The CBA began to hold foreign exchange auctions through the unilateral sale of foreign currency in competitive conditions since mid-January 2017.

In March 2020, it was decided to hold extra foreign exchange auctions in connection with the increased demand for foreign currency amid the failed OPEC+ deal, which resulted in a sharp decline of oil prices.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug.25)

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan talks crops harvesting results
Kazakhstan talks crops harvesting results
Kazakhstan's monetary base expands compared to Dec. 2019
Kazakhstan's monetary base expands compared to Dec. 2019
Uzbekistan reveals data on its Anti-Crisis Fund expences
Uzbekistan reveals data on its Anti-Crisis Fund expences
Loading Bars
Latest
Denmark's share in total export of Azerbaijan grows Business 18:25
Kazakhstan talks crops harvesting results Business 18:04
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 26 Oil&Gas 18:01
Georgian Mingrelian Tea company plans to increase list of exporting destinations Business 18:00
FM: Azerbaijan expects OSCE MG's guarantees of Armenia to stick to substantive talks Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:58
Steel export from Turkey to Iraq increases over seven months Business 17:52
Azerbaijan's telecom operator reveals value of completed tender ICT 17:51
Volume of non-bank deposits in Georgian banking sector increases Finance 17:51
Kazakhstan's monetary base expands compared to Dec. 2019 Finance 17:50
Uzbekistan reveals data on its Anti-Crisis Fund expences Finance 17:50
S&P 500 opens at record high on trade deal assurance US 17:49
Kazakhstan to achieve renewable energy output goals despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 17:41
Georgian Butrana company plans to produce Italian Mozzarella, Gouda cheese Business 17:41
Bill Gates invests $78 million in satellite antenna firm Kymeta US 17:38
CNPC in Turkmenistan opens tender for replacement of tubular heat exchangers Tenders 17:35
Data on cargo shipment from Italy via Turkey's ports amid COVID-19 pandemic revealed Business 17:28
Sales of Iran's Ghadeer Petrochemical Company increases Oil&Gas 17:27
Iran implementing long-term economic reforms Business 17:25
Iranian Persian Gulf Star Oil Company reveals its production Oil&Gas 17:15
Volume of loans issued by Georgian commercial banks up Finance 17:12
Unused facilities of Thermal Power Plants JSC in Uzbekistan to be preserved Oil&Gas 17:12
Russian Defense Minister: For me, visit to Azerbaijan always a good opportunity to exchange views Politics 17:12
Demand of Azerbaijani banks at foreign exchange auction rises Finance 17:04
Uzbekistan to increase consumption of hydro power Oil&Gas 16:57
President Ilham Aliyev: The Sea Cup competition will serve to strengthen cooperation between all participating countries Politics 16:56
Azerbaijan allocates funds to eliminate damage from shelling from Armenian armed forces Politics 16:46
Assets of Azerbaijan's Xalq Bank increase Finance 16:39
Georgia's import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey up Business 16:29
Turkey plans to participate in energy projects of Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 16:29
Kazakhstan boosts import of cars from Uzbekistan Business 16:28
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenoil exceeds expectations on aggregate services Oil&Gas 16:28
Iran to fulfill its obligations within the framework of IAEA Business 16:27
French Development Agency sponsors creation of new hydroelectric power plants in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 16:27
Activities of Iranian Pars Oil and Gas Company announced Oil&Gas 16:25
Azerbaijan confirms 86 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:24
Indonesia reports 2,447 new coronavirus infections, 99 deaths Other News 16:21
Azerbaijan’s Xalq Bank increases profit Finance 16:09
Uzbekistan to reduce number of licenses and permits for entrepreneurs Business 16:08
Azerbaijani president congratulates People’s Poet Fikrat Goja Politics 16:04
Azerbaijani and Russian Foreign Ministers to discuss settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Politics 16:03
Azerbaijani president awards Dostlug order to Anatoly Torkunov Politics 15:58
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengeology opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 15:53
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rises Finance 15:53
Iran expands gold bars production Business 15:50
Turkey remains main importer of flours, meals, pellets from Georgia Business 15:48
Official: COVID-19 postponed implementation of renewable energy projects in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 15:47
IT Park of Uzbekistan aims to expand its activities abroad ICT 15:47
Turkmenistan increases production of non-metallic construction materials Business 15:44
UK retailers cut jobs by most since 2009 Europe 15:39
New platform for electronic tenders created in Uzbekistan Business 15:07
Iranian exporters have sold a portion of their foreign currency revenue to banks Business 15:04
Plant construction for anti-COVID vaccine production underway in Kazakhstan Business 15:01
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Russian defense minister (PHOTO) Politics 14:57
Iran's government plans to invest in gold mining Business 14:47
Implementation of new digital technologies in Azerbaijan’s oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 14:43
International Committee of Red Cross starts talks regarding captured Armenian officer Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:42
Kazakhstan's export to Czech Republic down year-on-year Business 14:25
COVID-19 damage on Kazakhstan's oil and gas sector revealed Business 14:24
Hassan Rouhani's gov't trying to lift sanctions by end of its term Business 14:21
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 25 Society 14:12
Prices on precious metals in Azerbaijan fluctuate Business 14:12
Uzbekistan joins global vaccination program Uzbekistan 14:09
Uzbekistan expanding investment & trade cooperation with India Business 14:00
Iran discloses details of products import Business 13:57
Prices on Azerbaijani oil showing growth Finance 13:54
Center for Economic Research and Reforms in Uzbekistan on results of real estate reform Business 13:52
Iran Minister of Energy launches numerous electricity projects Business 13:50
19th patient died of COVID-19 in Georgia Georgia 13:49
Russia - main exporter of seeds from EAEU countries to Turkmenistan in 1H2020 Business 13:49
Ambassador of Uzbekistan talks about economic relations with Azerbaijan Business 13:49
Kazakhstan's budget revenues forecast for 2021 revealed Business 13:48
Georgia reduces import of medicaments from Turkey Business 13:48
Turkey's export of steel to Italy down amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 13:47
Turkish media: Azerbaijan - leading exporter of natural gas to Turkey in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 13:47
Croatia increases imports of oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:29
Iran declares details of products exports Business 13:24
Most of electricity in Iran provided by TPPs Oil&Gas 13:15
Jetex eyes building aviation infrastructure in Uzbekistan Transport 13:13
Volume of cargo transshipment from Spain via Turkish ports revealed Transport 13:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 25 Finance 13:03
Turkmenistan increases flour export from EAEU countries in 1H2020 Business 13:02
WHO talks collaboration with Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health amid COVID-19 Uzbekistan 13:00
Kazakhstan expects annual oil output increase before 2025 Business 13:00
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy pumps via tender Tenders 12:41
China's seven-month import of electrical goods from Turkey down Business 12:30
Eurogas: LNG and pipeline gas complement each other in Europe Oil&Gas 12:30
Iran’s Sefid Dasht Steel Company boosts its production Business 12:30
IUCN talks about Turkmenistan's measures to improve environmental protection Turkmenistan 12:16
Iran talks about its foreign trade turnover Business 12:08
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender for transport services Tenders 12:03
France reduces imports of oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:03
Russia reports 4,696 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours Russia 12:00
Azerbaijan’s exports of oil and petroleum products to Spain down Oil&Gas 11:54
Greece increases oil & petroleum products’ imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:45
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 11:37
Turkey records decrease in cargo, passenger traffic via Adana Airport Transport 11:36
Tesla's Musk hints of battery capacity jump ahead of industry event US 11:35
Oil and petroleum products’ exports from Azerbaijan to EU Oil&Gas 11:35
Criminal case against Azerbaijan's ex-ambassador to Serbia transferred to Prosecutor General's Office Society 11:35
India crosses a crucial milestone in the fight against COVID-19 Other News 11:35
All news