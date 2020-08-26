Azerbaijani oil grows in price

Finance 26 August 2020 13:32 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani oil grows in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.26

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, rose by $1.12 on August 25 compared to the previous price, making up $46.6 per barrel, Trend reports with reference to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $46.01 per barrel on August 25, which is also $1.12 more compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing Azeri LT since 1997 and exporting it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Supsa Western Export Pipeline, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port made up $44.79 per barrel on August 25, having grown by $1.16.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, amounted to $45.99 per barrel, up $1.18 compared to the previous price.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Opening ceremony of &quot;Sea Cup&quot; international contest held (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Opening ceremony of "Sea Cup" international contest held (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani FM talks about possibility of buying Russian vaccine against COVID-19
Azerbaijani FM talks about possibility of buying Russian vaccine against COVID-19
Azerbaijan confirms 86 more COVID-19 recoveries
Azerbaijan confirms 86 more COVID-19 recoveries
Loading Bars
Latest
Flash floods kill more than 70 in Afghanistan Other News 14:17
Germany's Bavaria may co-op with Uzbekistan in development of industrial clusters Business 14:06
Germany to intensify monitoring of quarantined travellers Europe 14:05
Russia, Kazakhstan agree on supplies of Russian-made anti-COVID vaccine Business 14:04
Booster compressor station to be commissioned at Turkmenistan's Malay gas field Oil&Gas 14:04
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy compressors via tender Tenders 14:03
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy electric engine via tender Tenders 14:00
Official visit of Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs to Russia begins Politics 13:41
Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs holding meeting with Russian counterpart in Moscow Politics 13:40
Azerbaijani investors show interest in obtaining Ukrainian Chernomorsk port Transport 13:40
Kazakhstan's export to UK drops in 1H2020 Business 13:33
Iran expands agricultural product exports Business 13:32
Azerbaijani oil grows in price Finance 13:32
Iran’s Bushehr port boosts its potential Transport 13:17
Iran announces products exports via Kerman Province Business 13:14
Iran talks details of exports via Kurdistan Province Business 13:14
Manufacturing enterprises to be put into operation in Iran's Hamadan Province Business 13:12
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenabat chemical plant expands its product range Oil&Gas 12:41
Uzbekistan meets its domestic fertilizers demand Business 12:39
Turkmenistan completing construction of new carpet factory Construction 12:38
Philippines confirms 5,277 new coronavirus cases, 99 deaths Other News 12:35
An international conference on distance learning of foreign languages will be held with the participation of US scientists Other News 12:27
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Sattar Bahlulzade Culture House in Surakhani district Politics 12:21
Trans Adriatic Pipeline: Details of remaining work Oil&Gas 12:19
FAO to implement greenhouse development project in Uzbekistan Business 12:18
Number of mobile operators in Georgia may grow ICT 12:18
Nagif Hamzayev: Promotion of talented personnel serves the interests of the people and the state Politics 12:17
TAP updates on compressor stations’ construction Oil&Gas 12:15
Russia's coronavirus infection tally passes 970,000 Russia 12:03
Rural Economies Must be Built As Independent Economies To Unleash the Creative Energy of People Other News 11:57
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of new school building in Gala (PHOTO) Politics 11:33
Cargo, passenger traffic via Turkish Trabzon Airport drops more than half Business 11:31
Iran announces production of renewable energy power plants in Gilan Province Oil&Gas 11:29
Czechia reduces crude oil imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:24
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of newly renovated dormitory in Buzovna (PHOTO) Politics 11:22
Turkish company plans to implement animal identification systems in Uzbekistan Business 11:19
Turkmenistan increases production of polyethylene, polypropylene Oil&Gas 11:18
Uzbekistan cuts car imports Business 11:18
Azerbaijani president congratulates Anatoly Torkunov Politics 11:17
Brent prices climb on U.S. output cuts, China trade deal hopes Oil&Gas 11:13
Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs leaves for official visit to Russia Politics 11:13
Iran discloses details of exports via Mazandaran Province Business 10:56
Romania sees decline in imports of oil & petroleum products from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:53
UK's share in total import volume of Azerbaijan grows Business 10:46
Portugal’s imports of oil & petroleum products from Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 10:44
Azerbaijan’s oil & petroleum products’ exports to Austria down Oil&Gas 10:35
Georgia's import of Turkey-made electrical goods from January through July 2020 down Business 10:33
Italy increases imports of oil & petroleum products from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:30
Growth of Pars Khodro Co. production in last 5 months Business 10:30
Turkmenistan, Iran discuss development of cooperation in various fields Turkmenistan 10:25
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 26 Finance 10:24
Georgia reports 7 new coronavirus cases Georgia 10:24
Iranian currency rates for August 26 Finance 10:12
Iran reveals production of agricultural products Business 10:12
Azerbaijan-France trade turnover drops more than threefold Business 10:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:02
Austria's ambassador to Turkmenistan completes his diplomatic mission Turkmenistan 10:01
Uzbekistan plans to increase number of cinemas following the end of 2020 Construction 10:01
Steel imports from Turkey to Iran shows decline Business 09:57
India's coronavirus cases top 3.2 million Other News 09:47
Uzbekistan's import of electrical goods from Turkey down over seven months Business 09:45
Production of National Iranian Copper Industries Company announced Business 09:42
Billboard informing about Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan placed in Brazil (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Iran to expand exports of detergent, health and beauty products to African countries Business 09:34
Uzbekistan reports new coronavirus infections Uzbekistan 09:31
Iran exports 40,000 tons of dairy products to the Eurasian Economic Union Business 09:31
Sales of National Iranian Copper Industries Company grow Business 09:08
Flash floods kill at least 25, wound 40 in E. Afghanistan Other News 08:53
Georgian FM meets with new Head of Council of Europe Office in Tbilisi Georgia 08:21
Transgaz can provide necessary infrastructure for safe Azerbaijani gas supply to Europe Oil&Gas 08:15
Kazakhstan reports 173-plus coronavirus cases over past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 08:14
IAEA Chief stresses working with Iran on safeguards verification activities Iran 08:10
Turkey bans engagement ceremonies in 14 provinces to fight COVID-19 Turkey 08:07
Israel strikes Hamas targets Israel 07:42
Brazilian president's eldest son tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 06:51
North Korean leader Kim calls for prevention efforts against coronavirus, looming typhoon World 05:46
Paraguay interior minister tests positive for coronavirus Other News 04:23
Eleven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 03:10
Messi decided to leave Barcelona after talk with new coach Koeman World 02:12
Czech president Zeman hospitalised after arm injury, will undergo surgery: spokesman Europe 01:21
Trump to nominate acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Wolf to permanent post US 00:34
U.N. Security Council president dismisses U.S. sanctions move on Iran World 25 August 23:40
Kazakhstan's renewable energy capacities to increase following the end of 2020 Oil&Gas 25 August 23:11
Thai police seize 200 kgs of marijuana, 2 nabbed Other News 25 August 22:47
Kazakhstan increases import from Netherlands despite COVID-19 Business 25 August 22:11
Exports of knitwear from Georgia to Turkey down Business 25 August 22:08
Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported by Georgia to Turkey Tenders 25 August 22:08
Opening ceremony of "Sea Cup" international contest held (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 25 August 22:05
UAE, Israel discuss defense cooperation Arab World 25 August 21:57
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva is a brilliant example of woman's leadership: former president of Latvia Politics 25 August 21:25
Latvian company to implement uniform cadastral system in Uzbekistan ICT 25 August 21:06
Kazakhstan's import of leather products from Turkey plunges Business 25 August 20:56
Turkey expanding its presence in Azerbaijani e-commerce market ICT 25 August 20:40
Volume of cargo transportation through Turkey’s Antalya airport down Transport 25 August 20:25
Criminal case filed in Azerbaijan against captured Armenian commander Politics 25 August 20:15
Azerbaijani, Russian ministers of defense discuss military cooperation (PHOTO) Politics 25 August 20:12
Azerbaijani FM talks about possibility of buying Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Society 25 August 19:43
ADB to accelerate restoration of transport sector in Azerbaijan Transport 25 August 19:21
Turkey records decrease in cargo transportation via Batman airport Transport 25 August 19:14
Purchasing of rapeseed in Iran's Ilam Province completed Business 25 August 19:00
All news